GROVELAND
17 Briscoe Road: Angileri Paul J. Est and Lee Horowitz to Corey Albrecht and Noelle Dulong, $502,500
11 Cranton Ave.: John G. and Rebecca Standley to Nicholas A. Roberts, $485,000
4 Georgia St.: Kristen M. and Robert E. Ellis to Scott Pike and Kayla Rose, $475,000
879 Salem St.: Benjamin and Jessie Jillson to Michelle Ditomaso and Shaun Hespelein, $449,000
HAVERHILL
106 Appleton St.: Julie A. Imlach to Diane L. Flaherty, $320,000
181 Brook St.: Patrick and Theresa Robb to Anie D. and Osvaldo V. Dacosta, $610,000
E. Broadway: Whittier Cove LLC to Ralph L. Buzzell, $500,000
E. Broadway Unit 5: Ralph L Buzzell Inc to James S Arnette T. and James S. Arnette, $920,000
486 E. Broadway: Ada E. Greenberg to Bradley G. Goodman, $550,000
28 Farrwood Pl. Unit 28: Matthew Schena to Louis M. Lacava, $427,000
39 Groveland St.: Michelle L. Distefano to Natasha M. Parks, $457,500
237 Groveland St.: Florence Pellegrino LLC to Alexandra Bernardez and Raul Frometa, $455,000
131 Hyatt Ave.: D J Bourque RET 2010 and Dianne J. Bourque to Billie W. and Monica M. Hall, $425,000
106 Kenoza Ave. Unit 2: Paul Winter to 106 Kenoza Avenue LLC, $146,000
106 Kenoza Ave. Unit 4: 1064 RET and Paul M. Winter to 106 Kenoza Avenue LLC, $146,000
106 Kenoza Ave. Unit 6: 1066 RET and Paul M. Winter to 106 Kenoza Avenue LLC, $146,000
106 Kenoza Ave. Unit 3: Lori J. Gravel and Paul M. Winter to 106 Kenoza Avenue LLC, $146,000
106 Kenoza Ave. Unit 5: 1065 RET and Paul M. Winter to 106 Kenoza Avenue LLC, $146,000
1 Lilac Lane: Murphy Mary D. Est. and Michael P. Murphy to James S. and Raeleen S. George, $395,000
101 Mercury Terrace Unit 101: Robert Bynum to Christine Karam, $285,000
209 Morgan Dr. Unit 209: Gina Pearce to Michael D. Love, $315,000
212 Morgan Dr. Unit 212: Michael J. Sullivan to Claudia L. and David W. Ketcham, $305,000
35 Naples Road: Sheila Arias and Dorcas Carrillo to Cindy and Walter Leiva, $526,000
106 Perkins Ct. Unit 106: J S&Rita Gallo FT and Rita A. Gallo to Georgine and Michael Symes, $367,900
1 Powder House Ave.: Raymond RT and Everett C. Raymond to Rkaco LLC, $100,000
226-236 River St. Unit 4: Deborah K. and John P. Burton to Sandi Linatsas, $225,000
226-236 River St. Unit 2: Deborah K. and John P. Burton to Michael G. Murray, $225,000
34 Rolling Meadows Lane: Robert F. Ferreira and Judie M. Polcari to Lori M. and William S. Hand, $875,000
49 Rosedale Ave.: Kyrsten Atwater and Brian Verney to Freddy Castaneda and Iris Medina, $457,000
67 S Central St.: Claritza G. Martinez to Dorcas Carrillo, $375,000
10 Sterling Lane Unit 10: Linda Rocke to Barbara D. Devereux and John K. Maloney, $277,085
55 W Laurier St: Lyndsey M. Lepage to Annet Kemirembe, $603,000
