GROVELAND
7 Billis Way: Billis Way RT and Albert C. Couillard to Laura A. and Steven F. Enos, $730,000
1 Manor Dr.: Arma Realty 1 LLC to Arrowpoint Union-Grove, $10,300,000
23 Pandora Dr.: Omalley FT and Clement R. Omalley to Brian A. and Emily Brunelle, $550,000
HAVERHILL
5 Ahern Cir.: Anthony and Kathleen L. Harris to Daphne Bazile, $500,000
21 Bartlett Ave.: Dufour Michael A Est and Mary A. Richards to Richard Correlle, $175,000
60 Buttonwoods Ave. Unit 303: Jennings Mcarthur to Steven F. Heher and Anthony Luccisano, $160,000
140 Crosby Street Ext.: Carolina Properties LLC to Israel R. Adames and Glennys M. Diaz, $830,000
1 Delvine Terrace: Stacy Lane and Amy Crowley-Poirier to Michael and Stacy Lane, $455,000
70 Farrwood Dr. Unit 70: Michelle L. Azzi to Steven B. Kirtland, $316,000
4 Groveland St.: Nicholas J. Padellaro to Alyssa Garneau and Thomas Keefe, $360,000
24 Juniper Wood Dr.: Catherine A. Coughlin to Elizabeth and Michael Lopez, $510,000
5 Leonard Ave.: Francesca A. and Joseph A. Messina to Nicholas J. Manfredonia, $420,000
405 Main St. Unit 5: Liesel and Mary Defeo to Micaela M. Smith, $225,000
23 Manners Ave.: LMN Capital LLC to Melinda and Shaun P. Mclain, $530,000
725 N. Broadway: Charlene and Michael Sandlin to Paula Astl and Michelle Ouellette, $535,000
130 Old Ferry Road Unit D: Jacob T. Hamelin to Poliana and Yuri Galper, $256,000
21 Riverbank Cir. Unit 21: Javir Cortes RET and Javier Cortes to Yeison A. Melo and Ednna B. Peralta, $375,000
43 Rosebud Ave.: John and Lora Lento to Felix A. Maldonado, $475,000
101 S. Elm St.: Glenn Herlihy to Maria E. Gutierrez, $310,000
333 S. Main St.: 133 South Main St RT and Ellen Roche to Lucy Kamau and Phylis Temea, $430,000
32 S. Park St.: Lindsay R. and Michael B. Foustoukos to Suzanne Crimmin and Adam Gray, $485,000
46 Washington St. Unit 303: Dolores Coyle-Quirk and Jeffrey Quirk to Bradley J. and Melissa A. Towns, $199,900
74 Wheeler Ave.: James and Yvonne T. Boyd to Joseph D. and Lynette J. Hickey, $520,000
