GROVELAND

138 Main St.: Elizabeth A. Wilson to Roberto Ciccarelli, $320,000

6 Murray Ct.: Paschal 2017 T. and Katherine J. Paschal to Kyrsten Atwater and Brian T. Verney, $580,000

HAVERHILL

9 Amy Lynne Lane: Noel Perez to Dwaine Creech, $625,000

61 Atlanta St.: Johanna Medina and Victor Rodriguez to Lissette Jimenez-Reyes and Joel Salcedo, $570,000

32 Bailey Ct.: Traci M. Lavigne-Milnes to Juan C. Cardona and Camilo C. Ramirez, $500,000

1366 Broadway: Dawn M. and Michael A. Arahovites to Christopher J. Allen, $540,000

111 Colby St.: Patrice K. Darby and Jared R. Poirier to Carol Lazazzera, $375,000

174 Farrwood Dr., Unit 174: Michael Manzi to Renee Lenahan, $300,000

8 Glen Meadow Road, Unit 8: Michael P. Driscoll to Lynn Rowe, $320,000

177 Grove St.: Ana C. Delanuza and Jesus Lanuza to Julio C. Then-Rivas, $423,000

65 Groveland St.: Laurie A. and Steven J. Macrae to Rkaco LLC, $367,500

31 Hartswood Dr., Unit 31: Boyd Gloria J. Est. and Tammy L. Coulter to Rakibur and Shahana Rahman, $400,000

Hilldale Ave.: Wobich Properties LLC to 6A Fondi LLC, $250,000

17 Hilldale Ave.: Patricia Finlay to Josefany Lopez and Ludin M. Gomez-Lopez, $515,000

95 Lake St.: Eileen F. Petrocelli to Henry G. Gonzalez, $585,000

41 Merrill Ave.: Jillian M. and Joshua Bamford to Craig Williams and Gaslyne Jean-Francois, $450,000

90 Morgan Dr., Unit 90: Valerica Stanca to Sebastian Ferreras, $270,000

456 N. Broadway: Cheryl B. Watson RET and John M. Watson to Sergio A. Solares, $827,000

111 Pilling St.: Amy J. and Thomas Gorczyca to Steven N. Lambert and Jennifer M. Paz, $460,000

77 Riverdale Ave., Unit 77: Bryan Greene to Yoko Connolly, $410,700

38 Scotland Heights Road: Amy L. and Matthew W. White to Marcia J. Allison and Kenneth D. Gifford, $619,000

87 Sterling Lane Unit 87: Joseph D. and Lynette J. Hickey to Michelle E. Scott, $315,000

22 Tamarac Dr.: Doherty T. and Josette Doherty to Susan Coffey-Doherty and Mark V. Doherty, $447,000

Tenadel Ave., Lot 19: Richard P. Early to Joe D RT and Joseph Davidowicz, $125,000

Tenadel Ave., Lot 20: Richard P. Early to Joe D RT and Joseph Davidowicz, $125,000

Tenadel Ave., Lot 21: Richard P. Early to Joe D RT and Joseph Davidowicz, $125,000

9 View St.: Bernard J. Goulet to Jeffrey M. Mccabe, $555,000

