GROVELAND
138 Main St.: Elizabeth A. Wilson to Roberto Ciccarelli, $320,000
6 Murray Ct.: Paschal 2017 T. and Katherine J. Paschal to Kyrsten Atwater and Brian T. Verney, $580,000
HAVERHILL
9 Amy Lynne Lane: Noel Perez to Dwaine Creech, $625,000
61 Atlanta St.: Johanna Medina and Victor Rodriguez to Lissette Jimenez-Reyes and Joel Salcedo, $570,000
32 Bailey Ct.: Traci M. Lavigne-Milnes to Juan C. Cardona and Camilo C. Ramirez, $500,000
1366 Broadway: Dawn M. and Michael A. Arahovites to Christopher J. Allen, $540,000
111 Colby St.: Patrice K. Darby and Jared R. Poirier to Carol Lazazzera, $375,000
174 Farrwood Dr., Unit 174: Michael Manzi to Renee Lenahan, $300,000
8 Glen Meadow Road, Unit 8: Michael P. Driscoll to Lynn Rowe, $320,000
177 Grove St.: Ana C. Delanuza and Jesus Lanuza to Julio C. Then-Rivas, $423,000
65 Groveland St.: Laurie A. and Steven J. Macrae to Rkaco LLC, $367,500
31 Hartswood Dr., Unit 31: Boyd Gloria J. Est. and Tammy L. Coulter to Rakibur and Shahana Rahman, $400,000
Hilldale Ave.: Wobich Properties LLC to 6A Fondi LLC, $250,000
17 Hilldale Ave.: Patricia Finlay to Josefany Lopez and Ludin M. Gomez-Lopez, $515,000
95 Lake St.: Eileen F. Petrocelli to Henry G. Gonzalez, $585,000
41 Merrill Ave.: Jillian M. and Joshua Bamford to Craig Williams and Gaslyne Jean-Francois, $450,000
90 Morgan Dr., Unit 90: Valerica Stanca to Sebastian Ferreras, $270,000
456 N. Broadway: Cheryl B. Watson RET and John M. Watson to Sergio A. Solares, $827,000
111 Pilling St.: Amy J. and Thomas Gorczyca to Steven N. Lambert and Jennifer M. Paz, $460,000
77 Riverdale Ave., Unit 77: Bryan Greene to Yoko Connolly, $410,700
38 Scotland Heights Road: Amy L. and Matthew W. White to Marcia J. Allison and Kenneth D. Gifford, $619,000
87 Sterling Lane Unit 87: Joseph D. and Lynette J. Hickey to Michelle E. Scott, $315,000
22 Tamarac Dr.: Doherty T. and Josette Doherty to Susan Coffey-Doherty and Mark V. Doherty, $447,000
Tenadel Ave., Lot 19: Richard P. Early to Joe D RT and Joseph Davidowicz, $125,000
Tenadel Ave., Lot 20: Richard P. Early to Joe D RT and Joseph Davidowicz, $125,000
Tenadel Ave., Lot 21: Richard P. Early to Joe D RT and Joseph Davidowicz, $125,000
9 View St.: Bernard J. Goulet to Jeffrey M. Mccabe, $555,000
