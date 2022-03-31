All Saints Parish celebrated Fat Tuesday with an International Night on Tuesday, March 1. Organized by Tara Salvi, who leads the parishes’ Growth & Outreach Team, parishioners shared their favorite dishes, traditional foods, and their own family recipes.
The countries represented included Italy, France, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.
The parish, with a diverse community, came together to feast as members prepared their hearts for Lent, a season of sacrifice, prayer, fasting and repentance that ends on the eve of Easter, organizers said. About 100 members of the parish attended the event, which included food and refreshments, prayer, music and fellowship.
