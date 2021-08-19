When the school bells last rang not two months ago, Massachusetts districts didn’t give a second thought to making students, teachers and anyone else entering a building wear a mask. Since then, the COVID-19 situation has not much improved, with cases driven by the delta variant surging despite widespread vaccination. And one assumes school officials would be just as content to pick up where they left off — that is, protecting children and teachers from the spread of a potentially deadly virus by requiring all to wear a mask. Would that it were so easy.
As many of us wish this pandemic was finally in the past, some of us are quick to abandon the public health trappings that have come with it. As a result, requiring masks is now clouded by so much politics that Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration are content to give advice instead of a mandate, and say a universal mask policy for schools comes “strongly recommended” but is not specifically required. The final decision rests with school committees and superintendents.
School starts in a couple of weeks. It’s time to slice through this fog. Baker and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education should require teachers and students start off the year wearing masks.
The most compelling argument for a mask mandate focuses not on who is vaccinated but who isn’t. More than 85% of the state’s adult population has had at least one COVID-19 shot — a vaccination rate improved upon only by Vermont and Hawaii. Still, some 900,000 people who haven’t been vaccinated in Massachusetts fall into that category by virtue of their age. Anyone younger than 12 is still ineligible to get the shot — and that counts pretty much every elementary school student and a significant portion of middle schoolers.
COVID-19 case numbers are climbing. The daily log of new infections, averaging more than 1,100 per day in Massachusetts, has returned to levels not seen since early May. At least seven Massachusetts counties are deemed at high risk of spread of COVID-19 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a designation so prevalent throughout the U.S. now that the CDC recommends all students, teachers and school staff wear a mask this fall, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.
Children have not suffered the same health effects of COVID-19 as their elders, to be sure. But that’s not saying they’re immune or invincible. Their resistance is bound to be tested by packing them into a school building when the virus is known to be tearing through the community like wildfire, no one is vaccinated and no one is wearing a mask. It won’t be so much a question of if someone gets sic, as it will be who and how badly.
“Young children lack protection from disease, and vaccination rates among adolescents are insufficient to prevent outbreaks in school communities,” a group of 200 doctors and health professionals wrote to Baker at the end of July, urging a mask mandate that he’s not yet adopted. “Transmission of the delta variant in Massachusetts schools will lead to significant educational disruption, with our medically fragile and socially vulnerable children at the greatest risk of harm.”
For older students, guidance that only those without a vaccine wear masks is as impossible as putting on a high school dance without chaperones. It’s sure to create a socially untenable situation, isolating students from their peers, if not making liars out of those who decide to quit the honor system and doff their masks. Dr. Natalya Davis, a Quincy pediatrician who helped organize the letters to Baker, predicts a “social nightmare” under that scenario.
“The best way to mitigate the spread and keep these kids in school, especially while working on getting everyone vaccinated, is just to use the mask,” Davis tells CommonWealth magazine.
Baker and his administration face political headwinds, but they are a light breeze by comparison to the political storms in other parts of the United States. This is a state so conscientious about public health that more than 5 in 6 eligible adults has had one, if not two, COVID-19 shots. Besides, making a firm statement about mask policy will clear the air for so many administrators and school committees still wrestling with this issue, as the first day of school approaches.
We are well into the back-to-school shopping season, with parents and kids negotiating over pencil cases and fashion boundaries. Part of outfitting our children this year should mean making sure they have new masks — and the state should insist that they wear them.
