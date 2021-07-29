CHEERS to tragedies that might’ve been more serious without the selfless intervention of others.
In the case of Corpus Christi Parish in Lawrence, the others are the firefighters who stopped the spread of a February blaze in the rectory, and the volunteers who’ve repaired damage caused by smoke and water to the upper part of Holy Rosary Church so that Masses could resume there this past weekend.
“People outside the parish community would say, ‘What a terrible thing,’” Connie Pickles, who helped in the restoration, and with her husband, Wayne, gave the Rev. Francis Mawn a place to stay after the fire, told reporter Breanna Edelstein.
“But I always say that you have to look at the miracles,” she said. “Father Mawn was not hurt, and the church was saved — thanks to the firefighters.”
In fairness, “others” is probably not an apt descriptor of Pickles and those who worked to restore the upper church as a house of worship. Theirs is a closely knit community, as Edelstein reports, where many parishioners count generations of family who attended weekly Masses, celebrated christenings and weddings, and mourned during times of loss at the church at Essex and Union streets. For them, the church is a reservoir of memory.
“It’s more than the church for my family and a lot of families that are part of it,” said parishioner Patricia Mariano.
The church is also typically the year-round home to the statutes of the three Christian martyrs — Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino — that are taken out as objects of prayer and celebration in the city every fall. The statues have been kept in the chapel inside the St. Alfio Society since the fire.
In the spirit of rebirth, those statues will be brought into the fresh air again in a matter of weeks, when the Feast of the Three Saints is again celebrated in person, a year after the pandemic forced it to become a much quieter, largely virtual event. “I think this is really bringing people’s spirits back,” Raymond DiFiore, past president of the St. Alfio’s Society, recently told reporter Terry Date of plans to resume the feast.
The fire on Feb. 22 in the Corpus Christi rectory is thought to have been electrical in nature, having sparked in a void above the first floor of the building. The fire, which broke out shortly after 6 p.m., swelled into a four-alarm blaze and caused $1.5 million in damage.
It might’ve been much worse but for the firefighters who stopped the blaze from passing down two hallways into the church. “The church is still standing because of their quick and diligent efforts to control the fire and keep it from spreading,” Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said at the time.
Police Chief Roy Vasque also credited the “hardworking men and women of the Lawrence Fire Department” as well as other departments that came to their aid “for saving this beautiful and historic church.”
Thanks to them, and congratulations to the Corpus Christi community, for saving and then preserving a pillar of the city.
CHEERS to a “real life mystery” donor, in the words of Ralph Basiliere, chairman of Haverhill’s Vietnam Memorial Commission, who recently made a $25,000 anonymous donation to ensure the upkeep of the monument at Mill Brook Park.
The money is meant for landscaping, according to the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, attorney who arranged the donation, which Basiliere calls a “timely and thoughtful” gift.
The monument to 13 Haverhill men killed in the Vietnam War was paid through donations and grants, as well as in-kind contributions from the likes of the Public Works Department, which installed curbing and planted trees. The memorial — its central features are a 13-foot obelisk and a plaque listing the names of the 13 servicemen — is scheduled to be officially dedicated Sept. 11.
As reporter Mike LaBella explains, the donation will be put into a fund from which about $1,000 is spent each year on landscaping and upkeep.
The money will help create a sacred space for people to reflect not only on the profound cost of the war — more than 58,300 U.S. service members were killed or went missing, while an additional 1.3 million South Vietnamese and North Vietnamese fighters, as well as up to 2 million civilians, are estimated to have been killed — but also on the ultimate sacrifice made by 13 of Haverhill’s own in service to their country.
