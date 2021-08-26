CHEERS to finally addressing the dangerous intersection of Routes 110 and 108, also known as the hairpin where Newton Road comes into Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill. Hopefully, the project planned at the busy corner across from Kenoza Lake, even at a substantially increased cost, will make the intersection safer.
The site has long needed attention. A little more than a decade ago, in June 2011, a school bus headed west through the intersection was hit by a SUV traveling south on Newton Road. It was a close call. Twenty students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School escaped through the rear emergency door of the bus, but apart from some frayed nerves, there were no injuries.
The incident attracted notice, however, as city officials shortly thereafter expressed fear of serious injury or death if something wasn’t done. The intersection was so bad, with trucks swinging outside their lanes to make turns, that a neighbor pointed to flowers planted in a traffic island opposite the intersection that were routinely ruined by the heavy tires of big rigs.
City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien noted in a Traffic and Safety Committee meeting that something needed to happen, “but if something can be done, it’s not going to happen fast. The state doesn’t work like that.”
Talk about prescience. Ten years later, the problem intersection that’s been the site off still more accidents is finally in line for a redesign that will improve sight lines, add turning lanes, and make it easier for tractor-trailers to navigate.
The work will cost $3.4 million, which is significantly more than the $2 million originally planned, as staff writer Mike LaBella recently reported. The good news is state and federal funds will cover the additional costs for materials, which are needed to reinforce underground drainage.
Anthony Komornick, program manager for the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, tells LaBella the work is expected to start next spring and last a year.
In the meantime, those of us navigating the intersection on our way into and out of Haverhill will look forward to the improvements.
JEERS to falling behind in the vaccination race.
Massachusetts has one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine rates in the U.S. More than 86% of the adult population here has gotten at least one shot, which is third highest among the states, following Hawaii at 86.8%, and Vermont at 86.3%. (In New Hampshire, just 76.9% of the adult population has gotten at least one dose.)
But within Massachusetts, vaccinations have not been spread evenly.
The Cape and Islands lead the state for vaccination rates: Nearly 78% of all Cape Cod residents regardless of age have gotten at least one dose, compared to the state average of 71%. On the islands, the rate is 95% or more.
Here in Essex County, just 69% of the total population has gotten at least one dose. That’s better than how things are going on the South Shore, in Boston and in central Massachusetts. But it still lags the state as a whole.
Data reported by the state Department of Public Health last week point to significant differences among minority communities. In Essex County, just 38% of the Hispanic community has gotten at least one dose of vaccine. On a statewide basis, 54% of all Hispanic residents have gotten at least one dose. Conversely, the vaccination rate among the county’s Black population is 70%, which leads both the county average and the vaccination rate for all Black residents of Massachusetts.
According to state data, just nine towns and a single city in Essex County report 80% or more individuals with at least one shot. They are Topsfield (85%), Nahant (84%), Manchester-by-the-Sea (84%), Marblehead (84%), Rockport (83%), West Newbury (83%), Swampscott (82%), Lynnfield (82%) and Newburyport (80%).
At the other end of the range for this area, just 59% of Wenham’s residents have gotten at least one dose — a rate barely beaten by Lawrence (60%), Methuen (61%) and Haverhill (61%).
Of course, there’s no real contest in having the highest vaccination rate. The real reward comes when enough people are vaccinated that the spread of COVID-19, variants notwithstanding, is truly insignificant.
