Massachusetts lawmakers made big changes to the state’s education funding formula two years ago, shoring up spending for special education, low-income students and English language learners. But key aspects of the mechanism for carving up state money remain out of kilter. Schools in wealthier communities end up with a disproportionate share of new state education dollars.
A report last week by two business groups brings the discrepancy into focus and calls on lawmakers to revisit the formula. Their report suggests three ways to prevent wealthier districts from automatically getting a bump in aid, to the detriment of others. As their analysis makes clear, lawmakers need to revisit this nearly 30-year-old formula, again, this time to ensure the state’s dollars are spread fairly.
The report last Thursday revisited an analysis first issued in September 2020. The pool of education funds it examines is a significant portion of local school budgets, from the $7.2 million promised to Danvers this school year to $6.9 million for Gloucester, $4.3 million for Newburyport and $9.2 million for North Andover. The funding is especially critical for cites with even larger enrollments and larger low-income populations, such as Haverhill, in line for nearly $70 million, and Salem, which will get $26 million, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
But even though the Chapter 70 money seeks to “make up the difference between what an adequate education costs and what a local community can afford,” according to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and the Massachusetts Alliance for Business Education, the allocation of new state education funds tilts in favor of wealthier districts. Efforts to increase education funding two years ago actually boosted state aid in some categories at a faster rate for wealthier districts, “at the expense of accelerating investments in lower wealth communities,” the groups found.
“This is state money that could otherwise be used to accelerate increases in funding to higher needs districts that do not have the capacity to fully fund their schools,” the director of the business alliance, Ed Lambert, and president of the Greater Boston chamber, James Rooney, wrote in the initial report, issued last September. “It is funding that could be used to close yawning gaps in opportunity and achievement for high needs and low income students, gaps that have likely widened by the recent school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
How the state’s arcane formula for education funding actually favors wealthier districts isn’t always obvious.
For example, the groups find, the Chapter 70 formula assures no school district gets less education aid from the state from one budget year to the next — even if it enrolls fewer students. Of $5.5 billion the state will spend on local education this year, about $398 million is guaranteed because of that provision.
But that money is not evenly spread on a per-student basis. Of nearly 250 districts benefitting from that provision, the additional state funding amounts to $322 per student in the wealthiest districts, while it amounts to $100 per pupil in the least-wealthy districts. The result, then, is to drive state education dollars unequally toward higher-income communities.
The business groups call on lawmakers to phase out this provision of Chapter 70 funding. They also call for the elimination for another provision that promises a minimum number of dollars per student regardless of the financial conditions of a particular district. They also call upon lawmakers to raise the threshold for maximum local contributions to local school districts. Finally, they call for an analysis of any new state education aid to weigh outcomes and “determine if inequitable impacts follow, and provide recommendations to revise the proposal so the state funding is distributed equitably.”
Wading into the nuances of the state’s education funding formula is a messy business, both in terms of its complexity and in the politics of pitting school districts and communities against each other. Giving more to some inherently means taking from others.
Still, the state must ensure that in divvying the funds needed for basic education, it is not rewarding the well-off districts at the expense of those at the other end of the income spectrum. It’s important for lawmakers to revisit the formula to ensure the state’s approach is balanced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.