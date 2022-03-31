The Haverhill Lions Club recently donated about 1,300 food items including cans of soup and packages of ramen noodles to one shelter and two food pantries in the city. On Thursday, March 10, club members delivered the items to Emmaus Inc., the Salvation Army and the Sacred Hearts food pantry.
Members of the Haverhill Lions Club, which is part of Lions District 33N, collected food products from club members, friends and family from October to the end of December. Club member Sharon Pecci said Salisbury Lion Club member Claudette Beerman-Allen coordinated collections among the 39 District 33N clubs, each holding drives for their own communities and subsequently delivering about 50,000 items. Pecci said Beerman-Allen died shortly after helping to launch the district’s food drives.
“She was an amazing person and last year she coordinated a huge food drive for Emmaus involving several clubs in our district,” Pecci said. “She had a big heart.”
