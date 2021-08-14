HAVERHILL — The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Church is offering a low-cost, after-school music and arts program that gives Haverhill children the opportunity to explore their creativity and musicality. The fall session begins Sept. 23. The program offers vocal, instrumental, theatre and art classes, which meet Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, 26 White St.
Registration is $10 per student. Discounts for siblings and scholarships are available. There may be a small additional fee for snacks and materials. No child will be excluded for financial reasons. For registration forms or more information, contact Janet King at jking@urbanbridgesinc.org, or call 978-372-4244, ext. 4.
Business networking mixer
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking mixer Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m at Carbone's Kitchen in Bradford. Includes complimentary appetizers, cash bar, and business card drawing for door prizes.
For more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Legislative Prayer Breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — Riverside Church at 278 Groveland St. will hold its first Legislative Prayer Breakfast Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Keynote speaker is the Rev. Mark Rivera. Invited keynote address by Gov. Charlie Baker.
This event includes a catered hot breakfast. Please RSVP by Aug. 20 to 978-372-9871 or contact@giversidehaverhill.org.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55 year reunion Sept. 18 at the Haverhill Country Club. To reduce fears of spreading COVID-19, the reunion will be held on the outside deck and the redwood lounge.
Due to the generosity of donors, the cost of tickets is $25 per person. The menu includes prime rib, shrimp cocktail and champagne. For more information contact Kathy (O'Shea) Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net.
