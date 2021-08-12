HAVERHILL — The city is moving forward with the creation of a new Public Health Department headed by longtime public health nurse Mary Connolly.
The idea is to provide a new level of health services to the community such as expanding wellness checks beyond what is currently offered and providing assistance for a range of health-related services that residents may not know how to access.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the new department will have two nurses including Connolly, and a social worker. The department could be up and running by early fall.
"This promotion is the least we can do to reward Mary for the outstanding job she has done administering the vaccine and leading us through this crisis," Fiorentini said, reflecting on Connolly's work since the start of the pandemic.
To begin the process of forming the new department, Fiorentini said he will assemble an advisory group to help decide on the public health needs of the community. The group will include Connolly as well as several health providers in the city and a representative from schools and several community service organizations in the city.
"We want to get more into the community for blood pressure and glucose checks, and provide advice on proper nutrition and exercise," Fiorentini said. "We could go from neighborhood to neighborhood, maybe send out flyers and meet at a place such as Kennedy Circle or at a church, as the idea is to get out into the community."
For the past 10 years Connolly has worked as a part-time Council on Aging Nurse and part-time Public Health Nurse, but will now lead the new department while continuing to serve in both capacities. She is stationed at the Citizens Center, where the new department will be based.
“I am hoping to find a social worker who will be well versed in MassHealth, as well as the other community benefits such as SNAP (food stamps), WIC (a nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children), and fuel assistance," she said. "Community Action handles a lot of that and I’m hoping to work along with them to get more of those services to more people."
Connolly said that since the public health nurse does a lot of vaccinations to school aged children (state run Vaccine for Children program), including those who recently emigrated or moved to Haverhill and need vaccinations to get registered for school.
"When they come in for their vaccines it would be a good time to ensure these families are getting services available to them or at least know how to apply so they can be helped with those, as well as be referred to mental health services as needed. These are some of the things the social worker will be involved in."
Connolly envisions the new department as being both a walk-in clinic and a social service agency.
"I told the mayor this new department will be driven by community needs," she said.
Connolly would like to see the city's public health nurses become more mobile to conduct blood pressure clinics throughout the community.
"Prior to COVID we were conducting monthly clinics at AHEPA housing, which I'd like to resume and also work with other Haverhill housing groups to conduct wellness clinics," she said.
The new department will be independent from inspections, while continuing to work closely with that department.
Connolly said the public health nurse to be hired will be investigating cases of communicable diseases that crop up in the city.
"Whenever someone gets diagnosed with something like tuberculosis, for example, you become their case manager, which means daily visits to their home to give them their medications," she said.
