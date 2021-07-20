The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JULY 12
Justin Farnsworth, 20, 5 Rosebud Ave., OUI liquor and failure to stop/yield, Carleton Street, 5:05 a.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
Allen Lauzon, 42, of Amesbury, OUI liquor, 120 Whittier Road, 5:04 a.m.
Jonathan Santos, 33, 101 High St., cocaine trafficking, possession to distribute a Class C drug and possession to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent offense), 101 High St., 6:28 a.m.
Tammy Stankus, 46, of Fremont, New Hampshire, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, disguise to obstruct justice, 7 Hilldale Ave., 2:36 p.m.
Christian Thayer, 23, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, 421 E. Broadway, 11:01 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
Matthew Sifferlen, 29, of North Andover, OUI liquor, 425 Lowell Ave., 1:19 a.m.
Juan Hurtado, 34, 562 Main St., OUI drugs, possession of a Class A drug and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, 326 Kenoza Ave., 6:24 a.m.
Corey Hardy, 28, 1 Water St., OUI drugs, marked lanes violation, registration revoked, uninsured motor motor vehicle/trailer and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Bailey Boulevard, 11:24 a.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
Gicliff Rodriguez, 19, 62 Jackson St. Ext., operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and drug possession to distribute, Boston Street, 11:02 a.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
Warrant arrest only
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Warrant arrest only
SUNDAY, JULY 18
No arrests
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, JULY 12
Motor vehicle crash: 10 Creek Brook Drive, 3:11 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 64 Laurel Ave., 6:16 a.m.
Breaking and entering: 443 River St., 9:17 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 940 N. Broadway, 11:48 a.m.
Suspicious person: Lawrence Street, 11:53 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
Motor vehicle crash: 120 Whittier Road, 4:26 a.m.
Identity theft: 40 Locke St., 7:29 a.m.
Larceny of auto parts: 23 Victor St., 10:41 a.m.
911 hang-up: 480 S. Main St., 11:02 a.m.
Rental dispute: 82 Hilldale Ave., 3:08 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 140 Lincoln Ave., 4:42 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Amesbury Road, 8:47 p.m.
Attempted breaking and entering: 46 S. Main St., 10:01 p.m.
Stolen car: 56 River St., 10:12 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
Motor vehicle crash: Basiliere Bridge, 3:24 p.m.
Disturbance: 259 Main St., 4 p.m.
Animal incident: 100 Elliott St., 5 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Harrison Street, 8:37 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
911 hang-up: 6 Forest Acres Drive, 1:03 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 11 10th Ave., 5:41 a.m.
Road rage: 98 Neck Road, 3:52 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 2 Sheldon St., 8:58 p.m.
Suspicious person: 534 Salem St., 8:57 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
911 hang-up: 4 Lincolnshire Drive, 2:34 p.m.
Animal dead/injured: Beach Street, 2:40 p.m.
Credit fraud: 1 Catalina Way, 3:25 p.m.
Noise complaint: 5:38 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 15-21 Gilbert Ave., 8:06 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 160 Millvale Road, 8:08 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Suspicious person: 215 Winter St., 1 a.m.
Vandalism: 3 Temple St., 2:08 p.m.
Disturbance: 19 Railroad Ave., 9:11 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Motor vehicle crash: 12:42 p.m.
Disturbance: 81 Winter St.,1:10 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 4:25 p.m.
Loud music: 5 Marble St., 6:47 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 6 Karen Way, 8:57 p.m.
Suspicious person: Leroy Avenue, 10:17 p.m.
Suspicious person: 35 Computer Drive, 11:26 p.m.
