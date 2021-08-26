The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 16
No arrests
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Warrant arrests only
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Alicia Sandberg, 31, 37 Broadway, possession of a Class A drug, 37 Broadway, 7:21 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
William McNeil, 57, 33 Bedford St., resisting arrest, fugitive from justice, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police, Broadway, 2:20 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Maickelle Garcia Figueroa, 18, of Lawrence, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and drug possession to distribute (2 counts), 284 Winter St., 7:47 p.m.
Lindsey Godfrey, 40, 5 Vine St., carrying a dangerous weapon (2 counts) OUI drugs, fentanyl trafficking and alcohol from an open container, 280 Main St., 11:28 p.m.
Leonardo Lucret, 40, 5 Vine St., carrying a dangerous weapon (2 counts) and possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense), 280 Main St., 11:38 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Robert Rupkey, 30, 8 Cedar St., OUI liquor (2nd offense) and alcohol from an open container, 9:49 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Warrant arrests only
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 16
Shots fired: 212 Monument St., 1:22 a.m.
Noise complaint: 1350 Broadway, 2:11 a.m.
911 hang-up: 9 Park St., 6:06 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Niagra Street, 11:10 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 40 Boston St., 7:21 p.m.
Firework complaint: 687 S. Main St., 9:02 p.m.
911 hang-up: 208 Franklin St., 11:12 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Noise complaint: 42 Green St., 1:01 a.m.
Tree/limb down: 48 Salem St., 7:56 a.m.
Check larceny: 40 Bailey Boulevard, 9:13 a.m.
Dumping/littering: 219 Lincoln Ave., 1:22 p.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 116 S. Pleasant St., 1:48 p.m.
Disturbance: 150 Presidential Drive, 3:51 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 285 Lincoln Ave., 4:22 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 9 Maxwell St., 6:02 p.m.
Suspicious person: 117 Lincoln Ave., 10:49 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Stolen car: 38 Arlington St., 2:02 a.m.
Noise complaint: 1058 Boston Road, 6:49 a.m.
Check larceny: 15 Ward Hill Ave., 10:51 a.m.
911 hang-up: 4 Summer St., 11:57 a.m.
Credit fraud: 1 Hanscom Ave., 4:52 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 768 Primrose St., 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Breaking and entering: 44 Pilling St., 6:29 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 140 Lincoln Ave., 7:21 a.m.
911 hang-up: 51 Pilling St., 10:41 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 151 Essex St., 12:32 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 4 Cedar St., 4:39 p.m.
Suspicious person: Computer Drive, 5:15 p.m.
Suspicious person: 503 River St., 9:56 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Suspicious person: 20 Colby St., 1:26 a.m.
Disturbance: 8 Ford St., 2:09 a.m.
Larceny: 22 Pilling St., 10:08 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 20 Columbus Ave., 10:33 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 99 Main St., 10:44 a.m.
Breaking and entering: 73 Fountain St., 1:36 p.m.
Noise complaint: 3 Forest Acres Drive, 10:26 pm.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 4 Forest Acres Drive, 9:56 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 227 Kenoza St., 3:02 p.m.
Suspicious person: 10 Allen St., 5:48 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
Noise complaint: 24 Thorndike St., 1:01 a.m.
Loud music: 24 Thorndike St., 1:47 a.m.
Tree/limb down: 704 Crystal St., 9:25 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 1457 Broadway, 4:46 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 124 Essex St, 6:37 p.m.
