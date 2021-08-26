The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:

ARRESTS

MONDAY, AUG. 16

No arrests

TUESDAY, AUG. 17

Warrant arrests only

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

Alicia Sandberg, 31, 37 Broadway, possession of a Class A drug, 37 Broadway, 7:21 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 19

William McNeil, 57, 33 Bedford St., resisting arrest, fugitive from  justice, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police, Broadway, 2:20 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 20

Maickelle Garcia Figueroa, 18, of Lawrence, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and drug possession to distribute (2 counts), 284 Winter St., 7:47 p.m.

Lindsey Godfrey, 40, 5 Vine St., carrying a dangerous weapon (2 counts) OUI drugs, fentanyl trafficking and alcohol from an open container, 280 Main St., 11:28 p.m.

Leonardo Lucret, 40, 5 Vine St., carrying a dangerous weapon (2 counts) and possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense), 280 Main St., 11:38 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

Robert Rupkey, 30, 8 Cedar St., OUI liquor (2nd offense) and alcohol from an open container, 9:49 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

Warrant arrests only

 

INCIDENTS

MONDAY, AUG. 16

Shots fired: 212 Monument St., 1:22 a.m.

Noise complaint: 1350 Broadway, 2:11 a.m.

911 hang-up: 9 Park St., 6:06 a.m.

Motor vehicle crash: Niagra Street, 11:10 a.m.

Neighbor dispute: 40 Boston St., 7:21 p.m.

Firework complaint: 687 S. Main St., 9:02 p.m.

911 hang-up: 208 Franklin St., 11:12 p.m.

 

TUESDAY, AUG. 17

Noise complaint: 42 Green St., 1:01 a.m.

Tree/limb down: 48 Salem St., 7:56 a.m.

Check larceny: 40 Bailey Boulevard, 9:13 a.m.

Dumping/littering: 219 Lincoln Ave., 1:22 p.m.

Motor vehicle violation: 116 S. Pleasant St., 1:48 p.m.

Disturbance: 150 Presidential Drive, 3:51 p.m.

Motor vehicle crash: 285 Lincoln Ave., 4:22 p.m.

Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 9 Maxwell St., 6:02 p.m.

Suspicious person: 117 Lincoln Ave., 10:49 p.m.

 

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

Stolen car: 38 Arlington St., 2:02 a.m.

Noise complaint: 1058 Boston Road, 6:49 a.m.

Check larceny: 15 Ward Hill Ave., 10:51 a.m.

911 hang-up: 4 Summer St., 11:57 a.m.

Credit fraud: 1 Hanscom Ave., 4:52 p.m.

Assist Fire Department: 768 Primrose St., 8 p.m.

 

THURSDAY, AUG. 19

Breaking and entering: 44 Pilling St., 6:29 a.m.

Assist Fire Department: 140 Lincoln Ave., 7:21 a.m.

911 hang-up: 51 Pilling St., 10:41 a.m.

Motor vehicle crash: 151 Essex St., 12:32 p.m.

Breaking and entering: 4 Cedar St., 4:39 p.m.

Suspicious person: Computer Drive, 5:15 p.m.

Suspicious person: 503 River St., 9:56 p.m.

 

FRIDAY, AUG. 20

Suspicious person: 20 Colby St., 1:26 a.m.

Disturbance: 8 Ford St., 2:09 a.m.

Larceny: 22 Pilling St., 10:08 a.m.

Neighbor dispute: 20 Columbus Ave., 10:33 a.m.

Loitering/disorderly: 99 Main St., 10:44 a.m.

Breaking and entering: 73 Fountain St., 1:36 p.m.

Noise complaint: 3 Forest Acres Drive, 10:26 pm.

 

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 4 Forest Acres Drive, 9:56 a.m.

Neighbor dispute: 227 Kenoza St., 3:02 p.m.

Suspicious person: 10 Allen St., 5:48 p.m.

 

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

Noise complaint: 24 Thorndike St., 1:01 a.m.

Loud music: 24 Thorndike St., 1:47 a.m.

Tree/limb down: 704 Crystal St., 9:25 a.m.

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 1457 Broadway, 4:46 p.m.

Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 124 Essex St, 6:37 p.m.

