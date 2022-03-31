The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 21
Alan Morales, 20, 193 River St., possession to distribute drugs, 194 River St., 12:24 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
Jesus Garcia, 25, 20 Boston St., possession of a firearm without a license, unlicensed possession of ammunition, possession of a Class C drug, 20 Boston St., 9:19 a.m.
Danzel Lewis, 19, Roslindale, attempt to commit a crime, uttering a false prescription, 425 Lowell Ave., 8:29 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
Nicholas Harris, 27, 264 Colonial Road, possession of a Class A drug, 3 Wingate Ave., 8:43 p.m.
Jaretlee Gonzalez, 33, 231 Water St., destruction of property, disturbing the peace, possession of a Class E drug, 83 Cedar St., 7:18 p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 21
Attempted breaking and entering: 108 River St., 2:26 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 19 James Ave., 9:06 a.m.
Tagging: 25 12th Ave., 9:46 a.m.
Motor vehicle vandalized: 103 Wilson St., 11:25 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 65 Adele Ave., 12:02 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Bennington Street, 1:54 p.m.
Dead/injured animal: 40 Howard St., 2:50 p.m.
Disturbance: 150 Lafayette Square, 4:44 p.m.
Suspicious person: 79 Castle Road, 9:34 p.m.
Breaking and entering a building: 386 Middle Road, 11:48 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
Motor vehicle vandalized: 146 S. Elm St., 7:29 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident pedestrian: Interstate 495 north, 7:28 a.m.
Out of state motor vehicle: 331 Groveland St., 8:25 a.m.
Property damage: 42 16th Ave., 9:23 a.m.
Disturbance: 689 Main St., 11:05 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Ginty Boulevard, 2:44 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 558 River St., 2:57 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 44 Lamoille Ave., 5:06 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: Strathmore Road, 6:08 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 509 Hilldale Ave., 7:40 p.m.
Threats made: 251 Primrose St., 8:36 p.m.
Disturbance: 242 Winter St., 9:39 p.m.
Threats made: 440 North Ave., Bldg. 1, 11:04 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
Larceny: 11 Union St., 10:47 a.m.
Dead/injured animal: 316 Hilldale Ave., 11:29 a.m.
Fireworks complaint: 1 New St., 3:19 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 679 S. Main St., 4:28 p.m.
Larceny: 480 Washington St., 4:44 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 1 Basiliere Bridge, 5:14 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
Out of state motor vehicle: 331 Groveland St., 1:46 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 137 Monument St., 12:24 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 48 S. Main St., 2:51 p.m.
Larceny: 132 Merrimack St., 4:14 p.m.
Rental dispute: 109 Chadwick St., 5:09 p.m.
Assault: 1 4th Ave., 8:18 p.m.
Larceny: 200 Main St., 9:26 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
Neighbor dispute: 11 Vila St., 7 a.m.
Disturbance: 16 Ashland St., 8:41 a.m.
Motor vehicle vandalized: 92 Presidential Drive, 1:03 p.m.
Vandalism: 58 Chadwick St., 1:50 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 5 Howard St., 2:02 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 110 North Ave., 4:03 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 43 Granite St., 5:07 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 16 Beacon St., 5:13 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 79 Cedar St., 5:53 p.m.
Threats made: 142 Essex St., 7:55 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: Leroy Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
Motor vehicle larceny: 1186 Main St., 10:39 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Motor vehicle accident: 1007 West Lowell Ave., 12:31 a.m.
Dead/injured animal: 208 Boardman St., 8:44 a.m.
Unwanted person: 43 Hale St., 11:30 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident pedestrian: 60 Washington St., 4:34 p.m.
Disturbance: 89 Plaistow Road, 8:56 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: Golden Hill Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Disturbance: 367 Hilldale Ave., 3:03 a.m.
Motor vehicle vandalized: 170 Washington St., 9:06 a.m.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 99 Main St., 10:24 a.m.
Disturbance: 371 Lowell Ave., 12:16 p.m.
Tagging: 60 Blaisdell St., 1:08 p.m.
Larceny: 240 Essex St., 2:51 p.m.
Motor vehicle larceny: 122 Washington St., 3:34 p.m.
Disturbance: 3 Nichols St., 4:09 p.m.
Fire, multi-family home: 5 Tremont St., 5:43 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 73 Plaistow Road, 7:34 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 20 Elmwood Ave., 7:54 p.m.
Dumping/littering: Hale Street, 10:41 p.m.
Motor vehicle larceny: 40 Wingate St., 11:03 p.m.
