The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JULY 19
Justin Milaszewski, 18, 19 6th Ave., assault with a dangerous weapon, property damage for the purpose of intimidation, destruction/defacement of a place of worship and defacing property, 51 Merrimack St., 7:31 a.m.
Sarah Wachowiak, 25, 9 Conover Way, OUI liquor, 9 Conover Way, 1:35 a.m.
Jamyra Wildes, 32, 26 Atlanta St., OUI liquor and alcohol from an open container, 26 Atlanta St., 9:13 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Jonathan Garcia, 31, of Lawrence, assault with a dangerous weapon, 10 Creek Brook Drive, 4:22 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Francisco Perez-Tejada, 24, 83 High St., operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, 1:28 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Warrant arrests only
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Warrant arrest only
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Roudy Marcelin, 31, 50 Germain Ave., OUI liquor, 695 S. Main St., 4:36 a.m.
Lasean Harrison, 19, of Hamden, Connecticut, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, 200 Forest St., 4:55 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Joseph Kariuki, 34, 83 River St., OUI liquor, speeding, resisting arrest and failure to stop/yield, 83 River St., 1:34 a.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, JULY 19
Suspicious person: 32 Greenleaf St., 12:13 a.m.
Property damage: 326 Concord St., 8:39 a.m.
Animal incident: Rogers Road, 8:56 a.m.
Larceny: 57 Cedar St., 9:28 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 19 Pilling St., 11:55 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 12 Washington Square, 12:03 p.m.
Stolen auto parts: 42 Franklin St., 5:59 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 12 Myles Standish Drive, 9:08 p.m.
Suspicious person: 10 Kimball St., 10:45 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Assist Fire Department: 150 Water St., 4:07 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 108 S. Prospect. 7:32 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: South Pleasant Street, 11:35 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 130 S. Elm St., 4:42 p.m.
Larceny: 503 River St., 8:49 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 180 Merrimack St., 11:13 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Motor vehicle crash: 284 Winter St., 1:44 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 40 Bailey Boulevard, 9:49 a.m.
911 hang-up: 12 Jackson St., 1:19 p.m.
Disturbance: 81 Winter St., 6:28 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Disturbance: 103 Washington St., 12:20 a.m.
911 hang-up: 70 Ashworth Terrace, 12:44 a.m.
Stolen bike: 17 Bellevue Ave., 1:41 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian: Crowell Street, 2:51 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 104 Towne Hill Road, 10:46 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Leaving the scene of damage: 105 Bellevue Ave., 12:11 a.m.
911 hang-up: 596 Lake St., 1:44 p.m.
Larceny: 10 Newark St., 4:30 p.m.
Rental dispute: 4 Leblanc St., 4:50 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 134 Hunters Run Place, 4:57 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 21 Wingate St., 6 p.m.
Animal incident: 100 Elliott St., 9:23 p.m.
Attempted breaking and entering: 6 Kimball St., 9:28 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 1 S. Grove St., 10:05 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Road rage: 40 Bailey Boulevard, 4:27 a.m.
Suspicious person: 417 Washington St., 4:36 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 25 Shelley Road, 11:27 a.m.
Fireworks complaint: 1112 Main St., 2:24 p.m.
Road rage: 100 Plaistow Road, 7:01 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Park Street, 9:30 p.m.
Suspicious person: 26 Bradfields Drive, 9:55 p.m.
Noise complaint: 558 River St., 10:40 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Disturbance: 58 Washington St., 12:45 a.m.
Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 3:42 p.m.
Loud music: 24 Portland St., 9:14 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Main Street, 10:37 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.