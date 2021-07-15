The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Warrant arrests only
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Anthony Chenard, 26, 29 Pilling St., assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, 28 Pilling St., 3 a.m.
Sergio Herrera-Moran, 29, 81 Fountain St., OUI liquor, 51 Hancock St., 3:18 a.m.
Timothy Casey, 24, 9 Kingsbury Ave., OUI liquor, Shelley Road, 3:37 a.m.
Alec Steed, 22, OUI liquor (2nd offense), marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Hilldale Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
No arrests
MONDAY, JULY 5
John Connell, 26, 29 Bradford Ave., OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, 197 River St., 2:15 a.m.
Jonathan Aveni, 22, 7 Dow Drive, OUI liquor, 284 Winter St., 4:40 a.m.
Derek Powers, 38, 52 Brook St., assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, 52 Brook St., 2:21 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
Olivia Debreceni, 20, 9 Beach St., assault and battery, trespass, disorderly conduct, 140 Lincoln Ave., 10:32 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
Warrant arrest only
THURSDAY, JULY 8
Fennelix Diaz, 33, of Lawrence, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, number plate violation, River Street, 7:10 p.m.
Karen Grover, 47, 57 Primrose St., cocaine trafficking, distribution of a Class B drug, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, Charles Street, 11:07 p.m.
Juan Muniz, 41, 57 Primrose St., cocaine trafficking, distribution of a Class B drug, conspiracy to violate the drug laws, Charles Street,11:08 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
Warrant arrest only
SATURDAY, JULY 10
Eric Jones, 41, of Hyannis, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm without a FID card, possession of a Class E drug, 31 Jackson St., 11:28 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Damon Silva, 47, 127 How St., OUI drugs, possession of a Class E drug, 1 Washington Ave., 10:55 p.m.
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Neighbor dispute: 39 Lawrence St., 10:02 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 131 Water St., 11:46 a.m.
Leaving the scene of damage: 35 Computer Drive, 3:04 p.m.
Suspicious person: 35 Leyland Ave., 3:32 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 330 Hilldale Ave., 3:59 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 687 S. Main St., 4:57 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 3 S. Green St., 5:43 p.m.
Drinking in public: 77 Bellevue Ave., 7:32 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Fireworks complaint: 19 Pilling St., 1:02 a.m.
Disturbance: 28 Pilling St., 1:45 a.m.
Check larceny: 496 S. Main St., 10:17 a.m.
Disturbance: 251 Washington St., 10:50 a.m.
Rental dispute: 95 Summer St., 1:24 p.m.
Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 2:46 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 77 Washington St., 8:43 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Motor vehicle crash: 95 Plaistow Road, 12:56 p.m.
911 hang-up: 117 Lincoln Ave., 2:16 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 5th Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Lexington Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 177 Millvale Road, 8:55 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Temple Street, 9:47 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Keeley Street, 10:13 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 42 S. Lincoln St., 11:40 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 51 Hamilton Ave., 11:56 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 5
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: Burke Street, 12:22 a.m.
Fireworks complaint: 7 Gove St., 12:32 a.m.
Trespassing: 7 Mount Dustin Ave., 12:57 a.m.
Fireworks complaint: 288 Groveland St., 1:05 a.m.
Suspicious person: 51 Hamilton Ave., 1:32 a.m.
Suspicious person: 284 Winter St., 3:57 a.m.
Suspicious person: 188 Lake St., 9:52 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Salem Street, 10:48 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 7 Lamoille Ave., 11:31 a.m.
Disturbance: 52 Brook St., 1:52 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: South Central Street, 6:22 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 17 6th Ave., 10 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 9th Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
Disturbance: 44 Merrimack St., 11:49 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
Fireworks complaint: 1 Forest Acres Drive, 12:13 a.m.
Rental dispute: 11 10th Ave., 12:29 p.m.
Larceny: 8 S. Lincoln St., 1:52 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 12 Arch Ave., 5:31 p.m.
Disturbance: 44 Jackson St., 5:52 p.m.
Larceny: 28 Nichols St., 6:09 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Arch Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 1 Kenoza Lake, 9:56 p.m.
Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 10:09 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
Suspicious person: 755 Main St., 6:53 a.m.
Boating incident: Merrimack River, 3:44 p.m.
Leaving the scene of damage: 70 Washington St., 4:18 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 41 John Ward Ave., 5:27 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident with a moped: Bedford Street, 6:05 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 8
Suspicious person: 117 Lincoln Ave., 1:05 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 491 Amesbury Road, 8:56 a.m.
911 hang-up: 480 S. Main St., 9:38 a.m.
Fire: 85 Essex St., 1:38 p.m.
Suspicious person: 4 Summer St., 9:57 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
911 hang-up: 4 S. Kimball St., 1:30 a.m.
Shoplifting: 150 Lafayette Square, 10:19 a.m.
Tree/limb down: 560 Salem St., 3:22 p.m.
Suspicious person: 33 Leroy Ave., 4:52 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 1017 Boston Road, 9:54 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
Shots fired: 8 Mulberry St., 2:03 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 491 Groveland St., 5:35 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 837 N. Broadway, 7:09 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 25 12th Ave., 9:57 p.m.
Disturbance: 31 Jackson St., 10:55 p.m.
Noise complaint: 9 Lamoille Ave., 11:09 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Jackson Street, 11:08 p.m.
Disturbance: 103 Washington St., 11:49 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
Neighbor dispute: 290 Broadway, 6:38 a.m.
Suspicious person: 4 Hyatt Ave., 8:38 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Germain Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 27 Monument St., 3:08 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Amesbury Road, 8:22 p.m.
911 hang-up: 259 Mill St., 11:04 p.m.
