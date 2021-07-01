The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Adrian Delgado, 19, of Lowell, aiding escape from DYS, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, no inspection sticker, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, 30 High St., 7:18 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
John Mura, 30, 13 S. Williams St., OUI liquor, Broadway, 2:40 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
Patrick Leavitt, 23, 47 Lawrence St., defacing property and destruction of property under $1200, 22 Bailey Boulevard, 12:12 p.m.
Tony Hernandez, 51, 215 River St. Apt. 2, armed robbery, 558 River St., 2:31 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Edward Scott, 51, 14 Elm St., assault with a dangerous weapon, 18 Elm St., 10:12 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
No arrests
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Richard Femino, 54, 2 Harbor Drive, marked lanes violation, speeding, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI liquor, failure to stop for police, 58 River St., 11:48 a.m.
Brianna Stocking, 28 Lafayette Square, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI drugs, Broadway, 10:54 a.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Jaime Zuleta, 34, of Lawrence, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI liquor, alcohol from an open container, Broadway, 12:25 a.m.
Alis Guzman, 43, 1 Water St., unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI liquor, alcohol from an open container, 2 Water St., 7:01 p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Vandalism 15 Stephan Ave., 12:43 a.m.
Loud music: 59 Arch St., 12:45 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 181 Washington St., 7:31 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 407 Amesbury Road, 8:16 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 58 Hilldale Ave., 11:49 a.m.
Rental dispute: 1 Lincoln St., 12:09 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 7 Columbia Park, 2:15 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 41 Rogers Road, 6:39 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 42 S. Lincoln St., 9:26 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 111 White St., 10:14 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
Loitering/disorderly: 75 Kenoza Ave., 7:54 a.m.
911 hang-up: 100 Lawrence St., 12:11 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 118 Washington St., 6:04 p.m.
Noise complaint: 435 Washington St., 10:21 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
Motor vehicle crash: Shelley Road, 6:51 a.m.
Property damage: 190 Willow Ave., 8:19 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 505 W. Lowell Ave., 11:47 a.m.
Robbery: 558 River St., 12:31 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 401 Lowell Ave., 3:39 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 162 Cedar St., 7:58 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Kenoza Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Breaking and entering: 10 Whittier St., 12:18 a.m.
Larceny: 1 Water St., 9:29 a.m.
Animal bite: 57 5th Ave., 11:26 a.m.
Larceny: 400 Lowell Ave., 12:43 p.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 915 S. Main St., 2:17 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 14 Granite St., 10:33 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 52 Howard St., 10:54 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Disturbance: 7 Rose St., 12:17 a.m.
Loud music: 22 Porter St., 2:14 a.m.
Suspicious person: 22 Porter St., 9:25 a.m.
Check larceny: 37 Beechwood Drive, 10:13 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 127 Brickett Hill Circle, 7:29 p.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 915 S. Main St., 8:18 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Fireworks complaint: 5 Lincoln St., 12:03 a.m.
911 hang-up: 50 Foundation Ave., 1:52 a.m.
Threats made: 25 High St., 5:50 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Bellevue Avenue, 8:51 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 22 Phoenix Row, 8:56 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Brandy Brow Road, 9:21 p.m.
Shots fired: Route 125 Connector, 10:47 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Broadway, 11:40 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 100 Washington St., 11:47 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Neighbor dispute: Acorn Street, 2:15 p.m.
Loud music: 562 Main St., 3:40 p.m.
Stolen car: 17 Central St., 4:13 p.m.
