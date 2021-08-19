The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 9
Wilmes Gomez, 36, listed as homeless, disorderly conduct, 1 Broadway, 11:58 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Ashley Arango, 31, 5 Evergreen Drive, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, Hadley West Drive, 10:40 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Tyler King, 24, 36 Grove St., resisting arrest, possession to distribute drugs, 3 S. Central St., 3 S. Central St.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Warrant arrests only
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Euclides Brandao, 28, of Brewster, destruction of property under $1,200, burning personal property and disorderly conduct, 60 High St., 11:54 a.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Warrant arrest only
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
No arrests
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 9
Unwanted person: 3 Wingate Ave., 2:16 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 106 Lafayette Square, 8:53 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 534 Salem St., 12:06 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 148 Ward Hill Ave., 2:33 p.m.
Boating incident: 130 Washington St., 3:57 p.m.
Shoplifting: 150 Lafayette Square, 4:25 p.m.
Loud music: 58 Harrison St., 5:29 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 70 Marsh Ave., 9:43 p.m.
Disturbance: 1 Broadway, 9:47 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 21 Hancock St., 5:27 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian: Concordia Drive, 8:34 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 318 Gile St., 10:40 a.m.
Dead/injured animal: 6 Danielle Drive, 12:56 p.m.
Rental dispute: 19 Pilling St., 12:55 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 63 Plaistow Road, 1:50 p.m.
Evading taxi fare: 6 Primrose Way, 2:05 p.m.
Loud music: 455 Washington St., 2:46 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 1260 Main St., 3:17 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 99 Main St., 7:51 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Neighbor dispute: 44 Merrimack St., 7:14 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 34 Grand Ave., 10:19 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Hilldale Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 7 East Broadway, 1:08 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 5th Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle: Hunter Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 32 Presidential Drive, 6:39 p.m.
Assault: 100 Elliott St., 7:32 p.m.
Road rage: 614 Broadway, 7:09 p.m.
Loud music: 78 Washington Ave., 7:50 p.m.
Disturbance: 7 Rose St., 10:29 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Motor vehicle crash: 150 Lafayette Square, 12:57 a.m.
Animal incident: 35 Computer Drive, 10:16 a.m.
Loud music: 131 East Broadway,1:03 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 19 Franklin St., 2:06 p.m.
Shoplifting: 15 Hilldale Ave., 5:40 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 137 Monument St., 5:43 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 70 Bellevue Ave., 7:36 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 112 Emerson St., 11:06 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Noise complaint: 34 Forest Acres Drive, 1:11 a.m.
Larceny: 503 River St., 8:01 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 17 Beacon St., 9:09 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 31 River St., 9:33 a.m.
Suspicious person: 200 Main St., 10:25 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 915 S. Main St., 10:40 a.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Road rage: Lowell Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Suspicious person: 58 Chadwick St., 6:02 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 619 Hilldale Ave., 8:45 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: Plug Pond, 9:25 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
Dumping/littering: 416 Primrose St., 2:46 p.m.
Noise complaint: 25 Portland St., 5:09 p.m.
Dumping/littering: 30 Brandy Brow Road, 9:17 p.m.
Noise complaint: 440 North Ave., 11:47 p.m.
