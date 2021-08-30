HAVERHILL — Mail-in ballots for early voting in the preliminary mayoral election are now available online and at city hall.
Election officials in Haverhill have scheduled several dates, times, and locations for early voting for the Sept. 14 preliminary mayoral election, City Clerk Linda Koutoulas has announced.
The first day for early voting for the preliminary mayoral election is Sunday, Sept. 5, from 2:30 to 8 p.m. at Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington St.
The following week, from Tuesday, Sept. 7, to Friday, Sept. 10, early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the basement of city hall, 4 Summer St.
City hall will remain open for early voting until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The preliminary election ballot includes incumbent Mayor James Fiorentini and challengers Guy Cooper, a Haverhill police officer, and Colin LePage, a Haverhill City Council member. The top two vote-getters will proceed to the general election on Nov. 4.
Aug. 25 was the last day to register to vote in the preliminary election.
Registered voters may also apply for a vote-by-mail ballot until Sept. 8 to vote in the preliminary mayoral election. The application is available at the city clerk’s office or you can download it at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/2021-Vote-by-Mail-Application.pdf.
Vote-by-mail applications must be returned to the city clerk’s office or dropped into the election drop box in the back of city hall by the Sept. 8 deadline.
Completed vote-by-mail ballots can be returned to the city clerk’s office or dropped into the city hall election drop anytime until the polls close at 8 p.m. on preliminary election day, Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.