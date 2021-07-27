HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said that longtime Golden Hill Principal Bruce Michitson is in a Boston hospital being treated for a serious medical issue and that she has appointed Golden Hill Assistant Principal Paula Rodriguez as interim principal.
Marotta said that Michitson's wife notified her on July 10 that Bruce was in a Boston hospital and had undergone surgery. Marotta said she could not discuss details about Michitson's condition due to privacy concerns.
"He is very ill but is doing a little better although as of today he is still in ICU at a Boston Hospital," Marotta said last week. "We don't expect him to return to his job anytime soon as we anticipate he will have a long recovery ahead of him. We want him to get better and be strong before he returns."
Marotta said that in an effort to replenish the 100 units of blood she said Michitson has already received during treatment, Golden Hill's PTO and other members of the school community are planning to hold a blood drive on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bradford Elementary School.
Marotta said Michitson has been working at Golden Hill this summer and was taking a few days vacation when he became ill and had to be checked into a Boston hospital.
"He was essentially working until this medical event occurred," Marotta said.
Marotta said she plans to transfer Silver Hill Assistant Principal Brendon Parker to Golden Hill in early August, as Parker is familiar with the school and the staff.
"We will be working on filling his position at Silver Hill," she said.
Golden Hill has a little more than 500 students, and this summer about 150 of them are attending a summer program at the Nettle Middle School, which is just down the hill from Golden Hill School and is hosting a variety of summer programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.