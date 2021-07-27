North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.