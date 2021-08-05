Haverhill fighter new MV champion

HAVERHILL — Haverhill fighter Harry Gigliotti recently won the Merrimack Valley Championship, a professional regional championship introduced this year and held in July at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham.
As regional champion at the welterweight level, Gigliotti's professional record is now 8-2 with three TKOs.
At the July event, Gigliotti, 26, beat Brandon Higgins of Chelmsford, a national Golden Gloves quarter finalist whose professional record is now 7-2 with five TKOs.
Gigliotti won the eight-round bout with a majority (6 rounds to 2) decision by the judges. It was Gigliotti's first, eight-round match. He plans to move down from the 147 welterweight class to the 137 lightweight class. Gigliotti trains at the nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing.
