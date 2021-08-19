HAVERHILL — All students in Haverhill's public schools will begin their new school year wearing masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, the district will reevaluate its position near the end of September.
Students in grades 1-12 begin their school year Aug. 31, followed by pre-kindergarten and kindergarten on Sept. 8.
The School Committee voted 5-1 at its Aug. 12 meeting to require students in all grades as well as staff be masked.
School Committee member Paul Magliocchetti was absent and did not vote while member Maura Ryan-Ciardiello voted against the mandate.
Under the rule, masks must also be worn on buses, but do not have to be worn outdoors or when students are eating indoors. Exceptions are allowed for children who are medically incapable of wearing masks.
Members of the committee indicated they will revisit the issue of masking at their second meeting in September.
Parents expressed support both for and against the use of masks.
Parent Laura Campbell said some parents have launched a petition to have masks be optional.
"We already have 70 signatures and before the start of school we will have many more," she said.
Campbell said that if a family should choose that masking their child is in their best interest, they should be respected in that choice.
"Likewise, parents who choose not to mask their children should also be respected in that choice no matter the age or grade of the child," she said.
Kara Sotirakopoulos of 483 East Broadway said her 7-year-old son does not want to go to school if forced to wear a mask for more than seven hours a day.
"He tells me he can't understand his teacher when she talks with a mask on and that he can't breath and it makes him dizzy," she said. "The mask clearly has a negative impact on his ability to learn."
Parent Amanda McCann said her two sons, ages 4 and 5, receive services for speech delays and have a difficult time understanding others unless they can see mouth movement and also cannot easily be understood when they are wearing masks.
School Physician John Maddox said he would like to be rid of masks, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics are continuing to recommend universal masking for students and staff in K-12 schools.
"There really is not a good system to certify whether someone is vaccinated or not," he said.
School Committee member Scott Wood noted that Whittier Vo-Tech decided to start the year with all students and staff wearing masks.
In addition to requiring masks, the committee voted to allow visitors into school buildings as long as they are masked as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.