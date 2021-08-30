LAWRENCE — The body of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario was returned to U.S. soil on Sunday with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and family members solemnly waiting.
Rosario, 25, of Lawrence was killed Thursday in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for a “dignified transfer,” a military ritual of receiving the remains of troops killed in foreign combat.
Rosario’s sister, Rosalinda Rosario, 21, said after the family was notified of Johanny’s death on Thursday, the Marines made arrangements for them to travel to Delaware to receive the remains.
Meanwhile, in Lawrence, the details for Rosario’s escort home and funeral were still being arranged and not made public, officials said.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said he was told it could be several days before Rosario is escorted back to the city. Her escort is expected to include local and state police, Lawrence firefighters and others.
Rosalinda Rosario, in an interview with The Eagle-Tribune on Saturday, said in addition to the tragic killing, the family was facing eviction from their North Lawrence apartment.
She said the family needs a three-bedroom apartment and has a Section 8 voucher.
On Sunday, in the wake of the eviction news, state Rep. Frank Moran said he was contacted by an organization willing to pay the family’s rent for the next six months.
Heal Lawrence, a Lawrence nonprofit founded a decade ago to help fire victims, also said it also planned to help the fallen Marine’s family.
Donations to Heal Lawrence can be made through its website, heallawrence.org.
Rosario, a supply chief whose goal was to become a social worker to protect children from abuse, was among members of the U.S. military screening Afghans fleeing the Taliban when a suicide bomb exploded outside the Abbey Gate at the main airport in Kabul on Thursday.
The attack killed Rosario and 12 other service members.
Eleven of the 13 Americans killed were Marines. One was a Navy sailor and one an Army soldier.
Rosalinda Rosario said her sister was someone who was “always nice to everybody” and willing to lend emotional support, advice or a hand when necessary.
She described her as beautiful, driven, focused and always striving to accomplish more.
“She was just the best person. She was my hero, the hero of Lawrence, a hero who died helping people,” she said.
Johanny Rosario graduated from Lawrence High School’s math, science and technology school in 2014 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. Her sister said she was working to earn her bachelor’s degree.
Rosario’s sister said she had been moved to work with children in need after watching a Netflix docuseries on Gabriel Fernandez, an 8-year-old California boy murdered in 2013 after being tortured by his mother and her boyfriend.
Rosario served in the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s Task Force 51. A military social media post in May lauded her work as a supply chief who handled administrative functions, including procurement and accounting of unit equipment.
She had a boyfriend, according to her sister. “The love was still there,” she said. “It was just the distance.”
Rosario had adopted a rescue dog, named Lena, which her sister now hopes to bring back to Lawrence, noting the pet and some messages are all she has left.
The other victims in Kabul include a 20-year-old Marine from Wyoming expecting his first child in three weeks and a 22-year-old Navy corpsman who in his last FaceTime conversation with his mother, assured her that he would stay safe because “my guys got me.”
Five were just 20, born not long before the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that spurred the U.S. to invade Afghanistan to topple al-Qaida and dismantle the Taliban, which ruled the country.
When they were killed, the 13 young service members were on the ground for the U.S. coda to its longest war, assisting a chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans who helped the U.S. war effort and are now fleeing the Taliban after their return to power.
“The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others,” Biden said in a statement Saturday. “Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far.”
Family members of the fallen often travel to Dover to be present as flag-draped transfer cases are taken off the transport plane that returns them to American soil.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
