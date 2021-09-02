HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is bringing back its Life Long Studies program, which was put on hold during the pandemic.
Most courses will be offered on the Haverhill campus during the day, with the exception of a course on the history of Catholic churches in Lawrence, which will be held on the Lawrence campus.
Sandy Zappala, the program director, says that people are ready to get out and engage in ways that are safe. As a precaution, students and teachers will be masked and socially distanced.
The program is open to adults 18 and older, but is especially popular with seniors.
Back by popular demand is Let’s Talk Current Events, led by Frank Baggs, and Tai Chi, taught by octogenarian Allen Drelick, a certified Arthritis Foundation Tai Chi instructor who has been teaching at Northern Essex for six years.
New this fall are The Journals of Lewis and Clark and Creative Poetry Writing, both of which are taught by Mary-Ellen Morris, and Water Collage/Three Dimensional Paper and Book-in-a-Box, led by artist Sandra Golbert, who works in fiber, mostly hand-made paper and hand-dyed silk, to produce sculptures and wall hangings.
Northern Essex History Professor Richard Padova is teaching The History of Catholic Worship in Lawrence, which will be held on the Lawrence campus and will explore Catholic churches in the city over the years, starting with Immaculate Conception, which was the first Catholic Church in Lawrence, opening 175 years ago in 1846.
Programs meet once a week during the day and last for the entire semester or half the semester. Tuition ranges from $50 to $119.
For a full schedule of Life Long Studies courses offered this fall, visit online at www.necc.mass.edu/lllp.
If you have questions, contact Sandy Zappala, program coordinator, at szappala@necc.mass.edu.
