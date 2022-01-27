HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill has been issued a challenge – to raise $25,000 from the local community by March 1 for it’s Back-a-Kid fund, which will be matched in full by the Amelia Peabody Foundation.
The club, which has served the community for 116 years and is one of the oldest clubs in the United States, provides youth ages 6 to 18 a safe place to go after school, with comprehensive programming that includes academic support such as homework help, computers, recreation, and access to free healthy meals prepared in the club’s commercial kitchen. During the summer, the club operates Camp Tasker on the shores of Country Pond in Newton, New Hampshire.
The Back-a-Kid fund supports operations of the club and ensures all Haverhill children can participate in club programs regardless of their financial situation. No child is ever turned away due to inability to pay, club officials said.
Bradford RF Sales in North Andover helped kick off the campaign with a $5,000 donation towards the match. Presenting a check to the club were Mike Crittenden, president and owner, Michael Wholley, vice president, Garrett Lynch, regional sales manager, and Jane Howe, office manager.
“We all either grew up or currently live in Haverhill and we felt that this was a great way to give back to the Haverhill community,” said Crittenden, who hopes his company’s donation will inspire others to follow suit and help the Boys & Girls Club reach its fundraising goal.
To donate to the match, go to haverhillbgc.org/donate and select “Back a Kid” as your gift designation, or mail a check payable to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St, Haverhill, MA 01830 and mention the Back-a-Kid match in your check memo. Gifts must be received prior to March 1 to count towards the match.
For more information on donating to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102, or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
