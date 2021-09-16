Neighbors — both modern and historical — gathered at the Duston Garrison House on Saturday for a Colonial muster.
The event featured Benjamin Church’s Company and The Acton Minutemen — groups that recreate and reenact historic companies — and included Colonial-era crafts and townsfolk along with guided tours of the 1697 home in Haverhill.
There was also demonstrations of how soldiers camped during the King William’s War and the American Revolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.