Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
8 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus.
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church.
Noon.: Government Meetings – City Council, School Committee, and License Commission.
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal – HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
8 a.m.:/5:30 p.m.: Elements of Great Faith
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10 a.m./7:30 p.m.: New Life Christian Church
11 a.m.:/9 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/10 p.m.: Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church
1:30 p.m.:/11:30 p.m.: Revival Backslider/Avivamiento Descarriado
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Beneficial News – Your host Georgia Kritkos brings you lifestyle advice, and this episode focuses on general wellness.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 – The Freedom March in Washington D.C.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Superior Court with Clerk Tom Driscoll.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Featuring Christopher Carlsmith, author of “Save Venice Inc.: American Philanthropy and Art Conversation in Italy, 1966-2021.”
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassel and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFO’s, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are both Active Aging Specialists. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: Ruth’s House Review — Bob Rocheleau, Volunteer of Ruth’s House and guest McKenna Jennings show you how to get a great outfit on a budget.
7 p.m.: Conversations and Sensations with your hosts Bob Cortesse and David Little.
7:30 p.m.: At Your Service –Your host Eva Montibello talks to guest Helen Sheehan, founder of Eammon’s Heart Foundation.
8 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: The Impact — A modern talk show hosted by BLEAVE (Damian Gaetano) that spotlights and embraces the impact on our local youth, by local artists, schools, and other organizations.” Today’s guests are Brandon Suero, athletic director and Eric Magee, program director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.
6:30 p.m.: Lawrence History Project with our host Mark Palermo – guest Tom Delisle, photographer and Lawrence historian. They will discuss the history of Lawrence and take a look at Tom’s photos of North Lawrence.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
8 p.m.: So You Want to Buy a House? Hosts Ellen Roche and Judy Moynihan guide you step-by-step in how to purchase a home.
8:30 p.m.: Haverhill’s Heart of Business – Haverhill’s Heart of Business – Your host Eva Montibello welcomes guests Eddie Casado and Frank Campos, addiction recovery coaches.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
7 p.m.: City Council meeting, live
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20
3 p.m.: City Council meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
No programming scheduled
