Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
7:30 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus.
8 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Cartoons.
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church.
Noon.: Government Meetings – City Council, School Committee, and License Commission.
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal – HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
8 a.m.:/5:30 p.m.: Elements of Great Faith
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10 a.m./7:30 p.m.: New Life Christian Church
11 a.m.:/9 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon:/10 p.m.: Revival Backslider/Avivamiento Descarriado
MONDAY, FEB. 13
10 a.m.: Calvary Baptist Church – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration of Life 2023.
1 p.m.: Northern Essex Community College 2023 Spring Convocation.
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 — Jay interviews the late Sgt. Dave Hall and Patrolman Joe Spero about ‘walking the beat’ as Haverhill Police Officers in the 1960s
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Estate Planning with Attorney Timothy Barnes.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Alfred Nicol. He’s the translator from the French of Julien Vocance’s book, “One Hundred Visions of War.”
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassel and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFOs, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are both Active Aging Specialists. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA — This month our program host Eunice Zeigler, YWCA Director of Advancement, will be joined by guest Renee McGuire Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Site Director- Haverhill Site. They will discus 2022 program highlights, the resources that the YWCA provides, and our upcoming events for 2023. If you would like to reach the Haverhill team call 978-374–6121. Remember, we also have a free and confidential 24/7 Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline where we can be reached at 1-844-372-9922.
7 p.m.: Conversations and Sensations with your host Bob Cortesse and co-host David Little. This episode they talk about Autographs and Epitaphs Part 1.
7:30 p.m.: Haverhill’s Heart of Business Eva Montibello welcomes guests Alexander Thompson, owner of Studios 15 and Sonia Javier-Obinger, owner of KYS Organics.
8 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Lawrence History Project with our host Mark Palermo – guest Tom Delisle, photographer and Lawrence historian. They will discuss the history of Lawrence and take a look at Tom’s photos of North Lawrence.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: Love Talks – Host Eva Montibello welcomes Co-Host Kate Lynn as they discuss dating apps and online dating.
8 p.m.: Team Xclusive – Your host DeeJay Double Vision is back in the studio with his guest Jose Riveria from UTEC, lead street worker.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
7 p.m.: City Council meeting, live
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
3 p.m.: City Council meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
FRIDAY, FEB. 10 THROUGH THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Noon: HHS Hockey vs. Lowell, 1-21-2023
1:30 p.m.: HHS Hockey vs. Bedford, 12-23-2022
3 p.m.: HHS Hockey vs. Cambridge, 1-11-2023
4:30 p.m.: HHS Hockey vs. Pentucket, 12-27-2022
6 p.m.: HHS Hockey JV vs. Amesbury, 1-7-2023
7 p.m.: HHS Hockey vs. Sanborn, 12-29-2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.