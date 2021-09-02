Here's the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o'clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Celebration of the Colombian Independence's Day in Lowell, and an interview with Carlos Letran, talking about how to buy a house in Guatemala if you live in the USA.
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy's Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
7 a.m.: Saturday Morning Science
7:30 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
8 a.m.: Three B Fitness for Seniors, with Brian Coyne
9 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
11 a.m.: International Church of God
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy's Old Time Radio — vintage radio.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
7:30 a.m./5 p.m.: Good News
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10:30 a.m.:/8 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/9:30 p.m.: Second Baptist Church
1 p.m./10:30 p.m.: Jehovah Es Mi Pastor
2 p.m./11:30 p.m.: Rehoboth Full Gospel Hour
3:30 p.m.: Youth to Christ
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
10 a.m.: Celebration of the Colombian Independence's Day in Lowell, and an interview with Carlos Letran, talking about how to buy a house in Guatemala if you live in the USA.
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: I Get Around – Pet Cemetery.
8 p.m.: When I'm 64 — 9/11 A Remembrance with Mike Farmer who escaped from the 39th floor of the North Tower.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Movies about Courts and the Law with Attorney Stuart Holber.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let's talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it's good, maybe it's bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere.
6:30 p.m.: Everyday Cucina — a community cooking show featuring Haverhill’s Jennifer Ward Scarci.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what's in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Judith D. Schwartz, author of "The Reindeer Chronicles."
8 p.m.: Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen — Host Carolyn Grieco's cooking show features seasonal, farm-inspired recipes paired with professional culinary education.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA about partnerships with the Community-in-Roads Cultural Inclusion Program with guests Joan Kulash, executive director of community-in-roads at Northern Essex Community College; Richard Blaine, president of Richard Blaine and Associates, and Juana Naveo of Eastern Bank Insurance and a YWCA board member.
7 p.m.: Bethany Community Services — Musical Moments with Friends.
7:30 p.m.: Gina's Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
8 p.m.: Changing the World of People with Disabilities — Host Raquel Quezada provides a platform for the community to discuss disabilities.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl's Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Fresh and Local — Host Jeff Grassie talks about vendors participating in the Haverhill Farmers Market.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: Behind The Scenes – Your host Hector Montalvo and guest Andy Pena discuss what is going on in the world today.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
7 p.m.: School Committee meeting, live
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
3 p.m.: School Committee meeting rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
All programming cycles begin at 8 a.m. and consist of science, English language arts, math and social studies for the grade level listed.
The following programs will be shown Sept. 5 through Sept. 12:
8 to 9 a.m.: Kindergarten
9 to 10 a.m.: First grade
10 to 11 a.m.: Second grade
11 a.m. to noon: Third grade
Noon to 1 p.m.: Fourth grade
1 to 2 p.m.: Fifth grade
2 to 3 p.m.: Sixth grade
3 to 4 p.m.: Seventh grade
4 to 5 p.m.: Eighth grade
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.