Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, MAY 26
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
7:30 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus.
8 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Cartoons.
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church.
Noon.: Government Meetings – City Council, School Committee, and License Commission.
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal – HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SUNDAY, MAY 28
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
8 a.m.:/5:30 p.m.: Elements of Great Faith
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10 a.m./7:30 p.m.: New Life Christian Church
11 a.m.:/9 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/10 p.m.: Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church
1:30 p.m.:/11:30 p.m.: Revival Backslider/Avivamiento Descarriado
MONDAY, MAY 29
HC Media is honoring and remembering those who died serving in the American Armed Forces. Your host Jay Cleary brings you a full day of When I’m 64 programs.
7 a.m.: Day of Infamy with guest Robert Antell.
7:30 a.m.: D-Day with guest John Rose, D-Day Veteran.
8 a.m.: Long Escape with John Katsaros Pt. 1 & Pt. 2.
9 a.m.: Return to Normandy with guest John Rose, D-Day Veteran.
9:30 a.m.: The waves with guest Dorothy Bronchella.
10 a.m.: The Marine Raiders with guest Pat Emiro.
10:30 a.m.: Mrs. Glynn scrapbook with guests Martha MacDonald & Dorothy Bronchella.
11 a.m.: Gaylord Whitney, Haverhill’s first WWII casualty, with Liz Murphy.
11:30 a.m.: War Hero Patrick Linehan with Leo Joubert.
Noon: South Pacific “Leathernecks” with Ken Killilea.
12:30 p.m.: Battle of the Bulge with Jeremiah Doyle.
1 p.m.: Korean War “The Chosin Breakout” with Bob Merullo, U.S.M.C.
1:30 p.m.: Haverhill Korean War Memorial.
2 p.m.: Vietnam Moving Wall.
All programming will replay at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Elizabeth Weir in her newest poetry collection, “When Our World Was Whole,” illuminates our planet’s fragility, the horror of the Nazi regime and the migrant/immigrant experience.
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassel and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFO’s, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are both Active Aging Specialists. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA. This month our program host Eunice Zeigler, YWCA Director of Advancement, will be joined by Celine Stokes, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Counselor.
7 p.m.: Conversations and Sensations with your hosts Bob Cortesse and David Little.
7:30 p.m.: At Your Service – Your host Eva Montibello talks to guest Helen Sheehan, founder of Eammon’s Heart Foundation.
8 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Lawrence History Project with our host Mark Palermo – guest Tom Delisle, photographer and Lawrence historian. They will discuss the history of Lawrence and take a look at Tom’s photos of North Lawrence.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: So You Want to Buy a House? Hosts Ellen Roche and Judy Moynihan guide you step-by-step in how to purchase a home.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
6 p.m.: License Commission meeting, live
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
3 p.m.: License Commission meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
No programming scheduled
