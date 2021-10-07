Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9a.m. and 2p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
5:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6p.m.: Colores Latinos an interview with Blanca Figueroa about the hearing impaired in the Latino community and how a free telephone system with subtitles can help people to understand conversations and telemedicine.
6:30p.m.: Smart Boating
7p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
7a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus
7:30a.m.: Three B Fitness for Seniors, with Brian Coyne
8a.m.: Saturday Morning Science
9a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
10a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
11a.m.: International Church of God
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
3:30p.m.: Yom Kippur Kol Nidre Service
5:45p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Old Time Radio — vintage radio.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
6:30a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
7:30a.m./5p.m.: Good News
9a.m./6:30p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10:30a.m.:/8p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/9:30p.m.: Second Baptist Church
1p.m./10:30p.m.: Jehovah Es Mi Pastor
2p.m./11:30p.m.: Rehoboth Full Gospel Hour
3:30p.m.: Youth to Christ
MONDAY, OCT. 11
10a.m.: Colores Latinos an interview with Jaime Cadavid, one of the first Colombian textiles who works in Lowell Mills and helps other Colombians to immigrate to the USA and work in the mills.
12p.m.: The Haverhill Vietnam Veterans Commission Presents the Vietnam Memorial Dedication at Mill Brook Park.
2p.m.: Yom Kippur Kol Nidre Service.
5:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7p.m.: I Get Around – The Collings Foundation.
8p.m.: When I’m 64 —The late Bernie Clohisy and the late Hugh Johnson talk about the history of Haverhill High School football.
8:30p.m.: Law to Talk About — Your host Jay Cleary and guest Attorney Tim Barnes discuss he concept of equity and equitable relief.
9p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
5:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere.
6:30p.m.: Everyday Cucina — a community cooking show featuring Haverhill’s Jennifer Ward Scarci.
7p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Megan Baxter. Her memoir details how she left college to become a farmer interspersed with vignettes about her romantic entanglement.
8p.m.: Looking On the Brightside — This episode of Looking On the Brightside features Christine MacMillan from Cottage Gardens who shows you some great gardening tips and crafts.
9:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
5:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
6:30p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA — Nancy Stager, president & CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation and Ruth Bitchell, regional manager and senior VP in the Retail Division of Eastern Bank. They will be speaking about the Eastern Bank Foundation and their outreach to the community. Also Eric Cox, founder and CEO of Media Prepared. He is a long-time volunteer at the YWCA and Fall Fest Committee Member. He will be speaking about his public relations and marketing company and also his involvement with the YWCA.
7p.m.: Bethany Community Services — Musical Moments with Friends.
7:30p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
8p.m.: Changing the World of People with Disabilities — Host Raquel Quezada provides a platform for the community to discuss disabilities.
9:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
5:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30p.m.: Fresh and Local — Host Jeff Grassie talks about vendors participating in the Haverhill Farmers Market.
7p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30p.m.: Behind The Scenes – Your host Hector Montalvo and guest Andy Pena discuss what is going on in the world today.
9:30p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
7p.m.: School Committee meeting, Live
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
3p.m.: School Committee meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL
99
All programming cycles begin at 8a.m. and consist of science, English language arts, math and social studies for the grade level listed.
The following programs will be shown Oct. 10 through Oct. 17:
8 to 9a.m.: Kindergarten
9 to 10a.m.: First grade
10 to 11a.m.: Second grade
11a.m. to noon: Third grade
Noon to 1p.m.: Fourth grade
1 to 2p.m.: Fifth grade
2 to 3p.m.: Sixth grade
3 to 4p.m.: Seventh grade
4 to 5p.m.: Eighth grade
