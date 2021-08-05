Here's the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o'clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Glitzy Gourmet
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy's Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
7 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
7:30 a.m.: Saturday Morning Science
8 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus
9 a.m.: Three B Fitness for Seniors, with Brian Coyne
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
11 a.m.: International Church of God
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy's Old Time Radio — vintage radio.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
7:30 a.m./5 p.m.: Good News
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10:30 a.m.:/8 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/9:30 p.m.: Second Baptist Church
1 p.m./10:30 p.m.: Jehovah Es Mi Pastor
2 p.m./11:30 p.m.: Rehoboth Full Gospel Hour
3:30 p.m.: Youth to Christ
MONDAY, AUG. 9
12 p.m.: Haverhill High School VIP Team and HC Media presents "One Bullet, Many Lives"
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
8 p.m.: When I'm 64 — Your host Jay Cleary and guest Warren Medley discuss the Red Sox back in 1967.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Jay Cleary and retired Police Sgt. David Currier, co-owner of Mr. K’s Auto School, discuss the "rules of the road" for new and old drivers.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let's talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it's good, maybe it's bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere.
6:30 p.m.: Everyday Cucina — a community cooking show featuring Haverhill’s Jennifer Ward Scarci.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what's in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Kathleen Benner Duble, author of nine award-winning children’s and middle grade books, discusses her newest book, titled, "The Root of Magic."
8 p.m.: Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen — Host Carolyn Grieco's cooking show features seasonal, farm-inspired recipes paired with professional culinary education.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA — The YWCA presents a show regarding child advocate and family programs. The YWCA provides services to more than 15,000 women, children and families each year. The show highlights the organization and its locations, including the site in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bethany Community Services — Musical Moments with Friends.
7:30 p.m.: Gina's Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
8 p.m.: Changing the World of People with Disabilities — Host Raquel Quezada provides a platform for the community to discuss disabilities.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl's Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Ruth’s House Review — Bob Rocheleau, board member of Ruth’s House thrift shop, promotes community awareness of how the shop helps people in need.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: Behind The Scenes – Your host Hector Montalvo and guest Andy Pena discuss what is going on in the world today.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
7 p.m.: City Council meeting, live
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
3 p.m.: City Council meeting rebroadcast
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
7 p.m.: School Committee meeting rebroadcast
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
3 p.m.: School Committee meeting rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
All programming cycles begin at 8 a.m. and consist of science, English language arts, math and social studies for the grade level listed.
The following programs will be shown Aug. 8 through Aug. 15:
8 to 9 a.m.: Kindergarten
9 to 10 a.m.: First grade
10 to 11 a.m.: Second grade
11 a.m. to noon: Third grade
Noon to 1 p.m.: Fourth grade
1 to 2 p.m.: Fifth grade
2 to 3 p.m.: Sixth grade
3 to 4 p.m.: Seventh grade
4 to 5 p.m.: Eighth grade
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.