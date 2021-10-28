Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Glitzy Gourmet
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
7 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
7:30 a.m.: Three B Fitness for Seniors, with Brian Coyne
8 a.m.: Saturday Morning Science
9 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina
9:30 a.m.: The Merrimack Valley 2020 Virtual Book Festival with host Mellisa Sherlin and Author Tony Tremblay.
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
11 a.m.: International Church of God
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5 p.m.: Halloween Programs — will be broadcasting new and beloved classic Halloween programming all night long.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
7:30 a.m.: Good News
9 a.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10:30 a.m.: We Become Church
Noon: Second Baptist Church
1 p.m.: Jehovah Es Mi Pastor
2 p.m.: Rehoboth Full Gospel Hour
3:30 p.m.: Youth to Christ
5 p.m.: Halloween Programs — will be broadcasting new and beloved classic Halloween programming all night long.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
8 a.m.: Election Season is in full swing, and tomorrow is the day to vote! HC Media is bringing you the most comprehensive candidate coverage in Haverhill. Twenty candidates running for city council, school committee and the mayoral race joined Frank Novak for an exclusive interview, as well as recording their personal one-minute message to voters.
4 p.m.: 2021 Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus. The annual festival featuring live music, classic cars, a kids zone, great local foods, and spectacular fireworks over the Merrimack River.
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: I Get Around – The Big Dog with sculptor Dale Rogers.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 — “That Championship Season” Leo Thomas fondly remembers the HHS 1936 State Championship Football Team.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Your host Jay Cleary and guest Attorney Douglas MacMillan discuss condominium law.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere.
6:30 p.m.: Everyday Cucina — a community cooking show featuring Haverhill’s Jennifer Ward Scarci.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Judith C. Schwartz, author of “The Reindeer Chronicles,” offer nature based solutions to climate change and economic challenges.
8 p.m.: HC Media will be bringing you the fastest, most accurate election results LIVE on Channels 9 and 22, beginning at 8 pm. Host Frank Novak and the HC Media team will be delivering the numbers straight from city hall as they are released.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA —We are discussing partnerships with the Community-in-Roads Cultural Inclusion Program with guests Joan Kulash, executive director of community-in-roads Northern Essex Community College; Richard Blaine, president of Richard Blaine and Associates; Juana Naveo, Eastern Bank Insurance and YWCA Board Member.
7 p.m.: Bethany Community Services — Musical Moments with Friends.
7:30 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
8 p.m.: Changing the World of People with Disabilities — Host Raquel Quezada provides a platform for the community to discuss disabilities.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Fresh and Local — Host Jeff Grassie talks about vendors participating in the Haverhill Farmers Market.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: Behind The Scenes – Your host Hector Montalvo and guest Andy Pena discuss what is going on in the world today.
8 p.m.: Ruth’s House Review – Bob Rocheleau Board Member of Ruth’s House brings awareness to community.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
7 p.m.: Election Night, Live
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
6 p.m.: License Commission meeting, Live
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
3 p.m.: License Commission, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
All programming cycles begin at 8 a.m. and consist of science, English language arts, math and social studies for the grade level listed.
The following programs will be shown October 31 through November 7:
8 to 9 a.m.: Kindergarten
9 to 10 a.m.: First grade
10 to 11 a.m.: Second grade
11 a.m. to noon: Third grade
Noon to 1 p.m.: Fourth grade
1 to 2 p.m.: Fifth grade
2 to 3 p.m.: Sixth grade
3 to 4 p.m.: Seventh grade
4 to 5 p.m.: Eighth grade
