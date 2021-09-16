As late summer turns to early fall, more and more people are on the lookout for fresh vegetables and other local products.
The Haverhill Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 30.
It is located downtown, at 51 Merrimack St., making it easily accessible by car, bike, on foot or by using public transportation. There is also plenty of free parking in the upper and lower decks at Goeke Parking Deck.
