EAST KINGSTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE -- For children from Plaistow and Haverhill, there's nothing better than Camp Tricklin' Falls -- which is run by the local YMCAs from each community.
"With 14 acres of beautiful woods and pine trees along the Powwow River in East Kingston, Camp Tricklin' Falls offers campers kayaking, swimming, sports, nature exploration and more," according to their website. "Campers enjoy the archery range, arts and crafts, a 55-foot climbing tower and challenge course, low ropes course for team building, canoeing, nature and wilderness discovery stations, sports fields and weekly fun-filled themes."
For more information, visit the website at: www.northshoreymca.org/programs/haverhill-plaistow-ymca-camps.
