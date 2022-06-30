THURSDAY, JUNE 30

GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: God’s Eye Weaving (Ages 5-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Speaker Series: Health Care Experts Focus on Equity and Inclusion

A talk about the Commonwealth’s newly created Health Equity Compact, which aims to chart the course toward addressing disparities in health equity head-on.

4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Auditorium, 70-71 N Parish Road

RSVP by Fri., June 24: 978-722-2870 / rnapolitano@glfhc.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org

FRIDAY, JULY 1

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Fireworks

Santana Tribute Band Abraxas will perform prior to the fireworks. Special guest Chase/Campbell Band at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chair, blanket and the kids!

6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Lincoln Ave

SATURDAY, JULY 2

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Surprise Saturday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

MONDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day

HAMPTON BEACH: Fireworks

9:30 p.m., Hampton Beach, Ocean Blvd.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“In Cold Blood” starring Robert Blake and Scott Wilson (Rated R)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org

