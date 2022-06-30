THURSDAY, JUNE 30
GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: God’s Eye Weaving (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Speaker Series: Health Care Experts Focus on Equity and Inclusion
A talk about the Commonwealth’s newly created Health Equity Compact, which aims to chart the course toward addressing disparities in health equity head-on.
4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Auditorium, 70-71 N Parish Road
RSVP by Fri., June 24: 978-722-2870 / rnapolitano@glfhc.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org
FRIDAY, JULY 1
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Fireworks
Santana Tribute Band Abraxas will perform prior to the fireworks. Special guest Chase/Campbell Band at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chair, blanket and the kids!
6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Lincoln Ave
SATURDAY, JULY 2
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Surprise Saturday
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
MONDAY, JULY 4
Independence Day
HAMPTON BEACH: Fireworks
9:30 p.m., Hampton Beach, Ocean Blvd.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“In Cold Blood” starring Robert Blake and Scott Wilson (Rated R)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.