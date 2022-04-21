Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gaiety’s Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
7:30 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulus
8:30 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gaiety’s Nostalgia Theater
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10 a.m./7:30 p.m.: Elements of Great Faith
10:30 a.m.:/8 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/9:30 p.m.: Second Baptist Church
MONDAY, APRIL 25
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 — The Bradford Redskins – A neighborhood baseball team of the late thirties and early forties with the late Rollie Cotton.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Your host Jay Cleary and Attorney Damon Thomas discuss deeds.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitteler and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area. This month they welcome Tracy Fuller, Executive Director, YMCA.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! —Barry Van Duson is the internationally recognized wildlife artist who wrote and illustrated Finding Sanctuary, which introduces viewers to the wonders of 61 Massachusetts Audubon properties.
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassel and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFO’s, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are both Active Aging Specialist. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA — Join the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts for a conversation about the programs and services available to women. Host and Director of Advancement Eunice Zeigler and this month’s guests are Haverhill Site Director Renee McGuire, Andy Polanco, White Ribbon Ambassador in Massachusetts, Ross Steinborn, Program Director, YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center, Miguel Andres Quinones, Co-Founder, Quinones Culture Consultants.
7 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Lawrence History Project with our host Mark Palermo – guest Tom Delisle, Photographer and Lawrence Historian. They will discuss the history of Lawrence and take a look at Tom’s photos in North Lawrence.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: Community In Roads – Your host Joan Kulash, Executive Director, Community In Roads and guests Amy Anwyl, Executive Director, Sarah’s Place, Alice, participant of Sarah’s Place and Maria Barker Casey, daughter of Joe Barker. They discuss the wonderful non-profits that make a huge impact to our community.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
7 p.m.: City Council Meeting, Live
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
3 p.m.: City Council Meeting, rebroadcast
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
7 p.m.: School Committee Meeting, LIVE
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
3 p.m.: School Committee Meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
No Programming Scheduled
