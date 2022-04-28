Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gaiety’s Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
7:30 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
8:30 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulus
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gaiety’s Nostalgia Theater
SUNDAY, MAY 1
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
7:30 a.m./5:30 p.m.: Brookridge Community Church
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10 a.m./7:30 p.m.: Elements of Great Faith
10:30 a.m.:/8 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/9:30 p.m.: Second Baptist Church
MONDAY, MAY 2
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 — The Music Man with Edolo Lupi.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — The City Clerk’s Office with Linda Koutoulas.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, MAY 3
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitteler and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area. This month they welcome Tracy Fuller, Executive Director, YMCA.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! —Elizabeth de Veer, author of Ocean in Winter, creates character’s that illustrate loss, grief and hope. She brings insights that reflect her Master of Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School.
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassel and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFO’s, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are both Active Aging Specialist. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA — April Sexual Assault Awareness at the YWCA we are committed to reducing the stigma around seeking assistance. This month our program host Eunice Zeigler, YWCA Director of Advancement, will be joined by guests Celine Stokes , Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Counselor- Haverhill Site and Savannah Fritz is a Sexual Assault Counselor and Educator — Lynn Site. They will discus the significance of the month and the resources that the YWCA provides. Remember, if you need help and would like to speak with a trained professional who can provide support, you can call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 1-877-509-9922.
7 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Lawrence History Project with our host Mark Palermo – guest Tom Delisle, Photographer and Lawrence Historian. They will discuss the history of Lawrence and take a look at Tom’s photos in North Lawrence.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: Community In Roads – Your host Joan Kulash, Executive Director, Community In Roads and guests Amy Anwyl, Executive Director, Sarah’s Place, Alice, participant of Sarah’s Place and Maria Barker Casey, daughter of Joe Barker. They discuss the wonderful non-profits that make a huge impact to our community.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
MONDAY, MAY 2
6 p.m.: Citizen’s Outreach Meeting
TUESDAY, MAY 3
7 p.m.: State of the City, Live
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
3 p.m.: State of the City, rebroadcast
THURSDAY, MAY 5
6 p.m.: License Commission Meeting, LIVE
FRIDAY, MAY 6
3 p.m.: License Commission Meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
No Programming Scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.