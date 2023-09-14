HAVERHILL — UMass Lowell’s iHub in Haverhill welcomes author, UMass Lowell professor and Haverhill native Andre Dubus III for a book reading and signing of his latest work, “Such Kindness,” on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. Meet the author, get your copy signed, and enjoy a night of storytelling.
In this new work, Dubus reminds us that we all find ourselves in need of help at some point in our lives, but where to turn, and on whom we can rely, is not always obvious. During the event, he will share insights about his work and read an excerpt, followed by a question and answer segment.
Cost to attend is $10, which will support the UMass Lowell food pantry. This event is presented by the iHub and UMass Lowell Alumni Relations. To register, visit online at tinyurl.com/3acf7tyn.
Fall craft show Sept. 30
HAVERHILL — The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis will hold a fall craft show on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Center of the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St.
Refreshments, Greek pastry and spinach pie will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the society’s philanthropic endeavors.
Armenian church annual dance
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Friends of America will hold their annual Hye Kef 5 dance on Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road. The AFA was formed in 2012 and began to bring Armenians and Friends of Armenians together through cultural events. By hosting an annual dance, the AFA has been able to bring the four Armenian Churches of the Merrimack Valley together, support orphans in Armenia, and contribute to each church.
This dance has in the past brought together over 350 people from as far away as California, Canada, Florida, the middle Atlantic states and from across New England.
With major Armenian musicians such as Onnik Dinkjian and The Vosbikians, this year’s dance will feature Jason Naroian, John Berberian, Leon Janikian, Bob Raphalian and Harry Bedrossian. Memorable evenings have been created, with old friends reuniting in a way that re-affirms bonds and lasting legacies.
Tickets are $50 and include individual mezza platters, dessert, and coffee. For tickets contact Lu at 978-314-1956, Mary Ann at 603-770-3375, Kathy at 978-902-3198 or John at 603-560-3826. Tickets are also available online at ArmenianfreindsofAmerica.org.
Annual Dinner of Hope
HAVERHILL — Asperger Works will hold its annual Dinner of Hope on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 11 p.m. in Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St. The event will include dinner, entertainment and a silent auction.
Keynote speaker is Eileen Duff, a member of the Governor’s Council.
The nonprofit Asperger Works assists individuals within the autistic community in finding fulfilling work, stay employed, and advance in their careers.
For tickets or for more information, visit online at dinner23.aspergerworks.org.
Art exhibition begins Sept. 16
HAVERHILL — SJ Art Consulting at 43 Washington St. will host an exhibition titled “From One to the Other; Artwork by Erica Licea-Kane” from Saturday, Sept. 16, to Saturday, Oct. 21. An artist reception is Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
The exhibition features large paintings and a series of framed drawings.
Sarah LoVasco, owner and founder of SJ Art Consulting, says Licea-Kane’s paintings are, in fact, layers of extruded acrylic atop a colorful, sometimes wood-burnt, often obscured, background.
The topographical variation on the surfaces feels as if something has been caught and sewn into the woven surfaces. What’s inside, and why is it hidden? The map-like visual cues lead viewers away from what’s hidden underneath while at the same time drawing you inward, like an insect to a spider web.
Licea-Kane has been the recipient of several grants and fellowships including the 2018 Artist Fellowship in Painting from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the A.R.T Grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and a Regional Fellowship from the New England Foundation for the Arts of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Run to the Ruckus 5K to benefit Haverhill YMCA
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA will hold its first Run to the Ruckus 5K road race on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 9 a.m. This timed run will start at Riverfront Park on the morning of Team Haverhill’s annual River Ruckus. Proceeds help ensure the YMCA can continue to provide families and individuals with programming, services and resources they need through financial assistance and scholarships.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus community event is from noon to 8:30 p.m. in the city’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street and will feature a classic car show, live music, food and beverages, activities for kids, and will conclude with a fireworks display over the Merrimack River.
Strollers are welcome. T-shirts are offered to the first 500 to register for the run.
Medals will be awarded to first, second and third place male, female and non-binary runners in various age groups and categories including wheelchairs.
For more information and to register for the race visit online at tinyurl.com/yc287d5v.
