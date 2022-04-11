Sewer overflow experienced April 9
HAVERHILL — Haverhill’s Wastewater Division reported the city experienced a combined sewer overflow activation from one or more of its CSO regulators April 9.
CSO discharges consist, or likely consist, of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste. Public health officials recommend avoiding contact with water bodies during rainstorms and for 48 hours afterward, as there may be increased health risks due to bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban storm-water runoff or discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.
Whittier Birthplace seeks volunteer tour guides
HAVERHILL — The Friends of John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace are seeking volunteers to work as tour guides. The tour season is May through October on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Guides will receive training and a manual. No prior experience necessary. For more information, contact Kaleigh Pare’ at kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org.
Walk for Youth planned
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its Walk for Youth Saturday, April 30, to raise funds in support of the club’s youth programs.
The community is welcome to join club members and their families for the 1.5 mile walk through the downtown. Walkers depart at 10 a.m. from the club at 55 Emerson St. No pre-registration needed. All walkers must sign a waiver at check in and will receive a complimentary 2022 Walk for Youth T-shirt.
The first 50 donors who give $100 or more towards the walk will be listed on the 2022 Walk for Youth T-shirt.
Donations can be made online at haverhillbgc.org/donate. Select 2022 Walk for Youth as your gift designation, or send a check payable to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill MA 01830. Include “2022 Walk for Youth” in the memo area.
The 2022 Walk for Youth lead sponsor is Children’s Health Care of Haverhill & Newburyport. Also the Bank of New England, Haverhill Bank, and Pentucket Bank.
For more information, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102 or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
Pentucket Bank honors retiring board members
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank honored the service of four retiring members of the Board of Directors and Trustees at its 130th annual meeting on March 10.
William Klueber joined the Board in 1979. He retired from the city of Haverhill where he served as City Auditor. He is a resident of Bradford.
Timothy Schiavoni joined the Board in 1987. An attorney and partner at Sheehan, Schiavoni, Jutras & Magliocchetti, LLP, he is a lifelong resident of Haverhill and continues to serve on the Board of the Pentucket Bank Charitable Foundation.
Elizabeth Rogers was welcomed to the Board in 2000. She and her family own Rogers Spring Hill Garden & Farm Center. Rogers is a lifelong resident of Haverhill.
Ronald Pollina joined the Board of Directors in 2010 following his retirement from The Eagle-Tribune where he served as CFO. Pollina splits his time between Haverhill and Florida.
