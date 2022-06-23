Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
7:30 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus
8:30 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10 a.m./7:30 p.m.: Elements of Great Faith
10:30 a.m.:/8 p.m.: We Become Church
MONDAY, JUNE 27
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 — The Island Golf Course with the late Del Bracci.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — The Essex Superior with Attorney William Cox.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! —Megan Baxter’s memoir, Farm Girl, describes her journey from college dropout to Pushcart Prize winner.
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassel and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFO’s, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are both Active Aging Specialist. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA —Childcare is a large consideration for parents and at the YWCA we have many options. This month our program host Eunice Zeigler, YWCA Director of Advancement, will be joined by Director of Youth Programs. They will discus the youth programming and childcare options that the YWCA provides. For more information reach out to Amy adesimone@ywcanema.org, or at 978.374.6121.
7 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Lawrence History Project with our host Mark Palermo – guest Tom Delisle, Photographer and Lawrence Historian. They will discuss the history of Lawrence and take a look at Tom’s photos in North Lawrence.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
7 p.m.: City Council Meeting, Live
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
3 p.m.: City Council Meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
June 27th through July 4th
2 p.m.: Whittier Technical School 2022 Commencement Ceremony.
4 p.m.: Northern Essex Community College Early Graduation Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony.
6 p.m.: Haverhill High School Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony.
8 p.m.: Northern Essex Community College Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony.
