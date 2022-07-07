Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, JULY 9
7:30 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus
8:30 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SUNDAY, JULY 10
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
8 a.m.:/5:30 p.m.: Elements of Great Faith
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10 a.m./7:30 p.m.: New Life Christian Church
11 a.m.:/9 p.m.: We Become Church
MONDAY, JULY 11
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 — Skip’s Car Show with your host Jay Cleary.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — The Right to Privacy with Attorney Susann Pothier.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: MVCOC Means Business — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another local businessperson with a unique perspective on the area.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Matthew Van Meter they will be discussing his book ‘Deep Delta Justice’.
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassel and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFO’s, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are both Active Aging Specialist. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA —Childcare is a large consideration for parents and at the YWCA we have many options. This month our program host Eunice Zeigler, YWCA Director of Advancement, will be joined by Director of Youth Programs. They will discus the youth programming and childcare options that the YWCA provides. For more information reach out to Amy adesimone@ywcanema.org, or at 978.374.6121.
7 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Lawrence History Project with our host Mark Palermo – guest Tom Delisle, Photographer and Lawrence Historian. They will discuss the history of Lawrence and take a look at Tom’s photos in North Lawrence.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
TUESDAY, JULY 12
7 p.m.: City Council Meeting, Live
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
3 p.m.: City Council Meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
No programs scheduled.
