GROVELAND
222 Main St: Daniel E. Gavin to Mitchell Mahoney, $433,000
261 Main St: Louvens St Germain to Alpha Omega Advent LLC, $505,000
HAVERHILL
192 Boxford Rd: Dimitrios Sofos to Kristin R. Whitfield and Mark Whitefield, $600,000
17 Brickett Ave: Sean M. Harrison to Catherine Heinze, $430,000
291 Broadway Unit C: Bloodhound RE LLC to Jamie and Jonah Madden, $150,000
9 Day St: David J. Buckley and Timothy Madigan to Kira Zulema and Archila Lemus, $515,000
2-4 Fountain St: Ellen Fotino to Dayanara Sanchez, $650,000
169 Grove St: Cynthia A. Eleves to Scott W. Scherbon, $375,000
245 Groveland St Unit 1: 245 Groveland Street LLC to Meredith C. Becotte, $415,000
90 Kenoza Ave: AAA Northeast to Em N Es LLC, $475,000
50 Kristine Ln: Gary Henning to Elizabeth A. Fazio and Joseph J. Lama, $735,000
10 Lawrence Rd: Lindsey M. and Rebecca L. Decoff to Scott Wright, $480,000
97 Locust St: Vila LLP to Thomas Cardona, $610,000
408 Main St: 408 Main LLC to Port Unity LLC, $850,000
36 S Cogswell St: Jacuby Margaret L Est and John J. Jacuby to Joseph T. and Susan M. Ruffalo, $342,000
38 S Prospect St: Ellen and John Fotino to Jaciline C. and Jeffrey W. Salvi, $540,000
10 Salem St: Barrett Salem St T and Burt J. Barrett to Brian Cormier and Andrew Zielinski, $525,000
75 Valley View Ave Unit 75: Paul J. Cosenza to Jason and Taylor Silva, $380,000
20 Victor St Unit 2: Maureen E Ryan T and Maureen E. Ryan to Angela Hicks and Luis Morales, $325,000
