GROVELAND

222 Main St: Daniel E. Gavin to Mitchell Mahoney, $433,000

261 Main St: Louvens St Germain to Alpha Omega Advent LLC, $505,000

HAVERHILL

192 Boxford Rd: Dimitrios Sofos to Kristin R. Whitfield and Mark Whitefield, $600,000

17 Brickett Ave: Sean M. Harrison to Catherine Heinze, $430,000

291 Broadway Unit C: Bloodhound RE LLC to Jamie and Jonah Madden, $150,000

9 Day St: David J. Buckley and Timothy Madigan to Kira Zulema and Archila Lemus, $515,000

2-4 Fountain St: Ellen Fotino to Dayanara Sanchez, $650,000

169 Grove St: Cynthia A. Eleves to Scott W. Scherbon, $375,000

245 Groveland St Unit 1: 245 Groveland Street LLC to Meredith C. Becotte, $415,000

90 Kenoza Ave: AAA Northeast to Em N Es LLC, $475,000

50 Kristine Ln: Gary Henning to Elizabeth A. Fazio and Joseph J. Lama, $735,000

10 Lawrence Rd: Lindsey M. and Rebecca L. Decoff to Scott Wright, $480,000

97 Locust St: Vila LLP to Thomas Cardona, $610,000

408 Main St: 408 Main LLC to Port Unity LLC, $850,000

36 S Cogswell St: Jacuby Margaret L Est and John J. Jacuby to Joseph T. and Susan M. Ruffalo, $342,000

38 S Prospect St: Ellen and John Fotino to Jaciline C. and Jeffrey W. Salvi, $540,000

10 Salem St: Barrett Salem St T and Burt J. Barrett to Brian Cormier and Andrew Zielinski, $525,000

75 Valley View Ave Unit 75: Paul J. Cosenza to Jason and Taylor Silva, $380,000

20 Victor St Unit 2: Maureen E Ryan T and Maureen E. Ryan to Angela Hicks and Luis Morales, $325,000

