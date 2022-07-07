GROVELAND
780 Salem St: John M. Brophy and Rachel Lockhart-Brophy to Kelly Moosman and Ron Normand, $660,000
HAVERHILL
31-33 Ashland St Unit 3: Karla E. Perez to Yerina P. Quezada-Veras, $327,500
14-16 Bedford St: Lambros D. and Maria Vourtsas to Jarolina Nolberto-Reyes and Roger A. Rodriguez, $700,000
122 Cedar St: Ellen L. and John Fotino to Yunior Caballero, $690,000
378 Farrwood Dr Unit 378: Diane M. and Harry D. Porter to Bernard R. and Janice Avey, $330,000
89 Freemont St: Kimberly N. and Tyler J. Thistlewood to Robert J. Hayes and Jacqueline M. Stone, $610,000
55 Front 9 Dr: Kelly J. and Robert W. Blackburn to Mary L. Mitchell, $760,000
25 Gilbert Ave: Maria Alvarado to Eduardo H. Constanta-Baez and Herminio Constanza, $595,000
27 James Ave: Hussey Jean L Est and Patricia A. Hawkins to Jessica and Matthew Hubert, $535,000
76 Lincoln Ave: Mark S. and Michelle R. Fleming to Brahian Fana and Mariannys Zabala, $500,000
532 Main St Unit 1: Estella Y. and Shao T. Peng to Jordan B. and Robin L. Jaffe, $498,000
6-8 Rainbow Dr: Jenni P. and Nehemias Jimenez to Silvia V. and Victor D. Mendoza, $650,000
704 W Lowell Ave: Mary T. Forde and David F. Green to Jeremy J. Dube and Jeanne T. Miano, $450,000
73 Ward Hill Ave: Wicklow Realty LLC to Brekki RT LLC, $3,100,000
170 Washington St: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
13 Whittier Pl: Bruce R. and Mary J. Latorella to Thanh D. Le, $319,000
27 Whittier St Unit 2: Maryanne R. Balogna to Cierra Kelly-Snow and Michael N. Smith, $335,000
21 Wingate St Unit 705: Deana Coady and Jonathan D. Linscott to Jonathan R. Kmet, $192,000
