GROVELAND
6 Bare Hill Road: KJKC Letourneau T and Karen C. Letourneau to Aaron H. Claeys, $654,000
4 Dartmouth St.: D&Barbara Kowalski RET and David J. Krowaski to Roger M. Stillinger, $550,000
2 Tallyshire Road: David M. Riordan to Luke H. and Megan E. Burnett, $730,000
HAVERHILL
7 Sister Road: Prasanna LLC to Maxwell D. Hernandez, $220,000
67 7 Sister Road: Merrill Avenue Corp. to Linda and Steven St. Germain, $939,900
1135 Boston Road: Richard S. Smulski to Bradford Unlimited Corp, $300,000
4 Central St.: Veterans Northeast Outreach Center to William R. Clark and Todd G. Fitzgerald, $90,000
102 Chadwick St.: Carlene Demaris to Ariana and Matthew Miller, $426,000
2 Church St. Unit 2: Kelsey E. Mcauliffe and Alfred R. Puoplo to David and Karolina Ortiz, $360,000
43 Coral St.: Anne V. Merrill to Tara L. Roberts, $298,000
31 Dudley St.: Atlantis Ventures LLC to Elvinson R. Corporan, $500,000
11 Duquette Dr.: Varun K. Paruchuri to Daniel L. Napoli, $675,000
230 E. Broadway: CDM RT and Mary F. Cinelli to Peters FT and Albert C. Couillard, $112,500
36 Elmwood Ave.: Frederick D. Shaw to Patrick K. Stehr, $375,000
21 Fountain St.: Charles Anderson to Katyuska San-Miguel and Kristy Mikol, $610,000
46 Hilldale Ave.: Atlantis Ventures LLC to Elvinson R. Corporan, $500,000
82 Hilldale Ave.: Nilson Perez-Baez to Michael Rodriguez, $605,000
133 Hillside Ave.: Haverhill Group LLC to Remi Ajao, $520,000
135 Lafayette Sq.: PAS Investments LLC to Lafayette 135 LLC, $1,220,000
14 Lawrence Road: Richard F. Hill and Virginia F. Whittaker to Luiz F. Dacosta and Fabio Oliveira-Fernandes, $400,000
9 Lilac Lane Unit 9: Judith T. Dufour to Abraham and Megumi Bellatreche, $362,000
103 Lowell Ave.: Emmanuella M. and Rudy Emmanuel to Domilka P. Calcano, $370,000
396 Main St.: Atlantis Ventures LLC to Elvinson R. Corporan, $500,000
67 Melrose Ave.: Bay Flow LLC to Miguel Jimenez-Rios, $400,000
6 Morgan Dr. Unit 6: Angela Leung to Omayri E. Espinal-Gonzalez, $264,900
114 N. Broadway: Delores T. Lee to Blue Sky Inv. Group LLC, $385,000
440 North Ave. Unit 251: Lilac Homes LLC to Dinorah Deleon, $240,000
15 Northwood Terr.: Sarah Velilla and Andrew Zielinski to Alma J. Marrero and Leroy W. Marsh, $524,900
55 Old Ferry Road: Dianne M. Cormier to Maryann R. Donohoe, $490,000
6 Pine Ridge Road: Donna J. Harkins to Alfred R. and Kelsey E. Puopolo, $520,000
17 Point St.: Maglio Lucy M Est and Maria Grice to Arieanna Blanchette and Colby Goodall, $370,000
301 Primrose St.: Ann M. and Juan M. Roman to Edy and Tereza Anderson, $410,000
619 Primrose St., Unit 1: Jacqueline R. Deberardinis to Patricia R. Mithen and Daniel W. Mitnik, $260,000
78 Race St.: Maureen M. Curran to Anthony and Nicole Lucia, $490,000
10 Residences Way: WHC Haverhill Al LLC to EPC Wingate LLC, $24,066,629
River St.: Mark A. Abare to Beverly Pk Storage Fund 1, $100,000
197 River St.: Lemec Investments LLC to Joanna Nunez, $580,000
393-395 River St.: Spaulding LLC to Beverly Pk Storage Fund 1, $460,000
403 River St.: Lona 2 RT and Mark A. Abare to Beverly Pk Storage Fund 1, $2,350,000
12 S. Cogswell St.: Joseph A. Newman and Samantha Fowler-Newman to Emmanuel Cuello-Pena, $510,000
38 S. Lincoln St.: Kevin D. Mcaninch to Jean M. Fleurimond, $240,000
11 Sherman Ave.: Maho Yamaguchi to Sally Ortega and Cristian F. Reyes, $460,000
2 Stanley Ave.: Andrew and Christopher Zielinski to Curtis Christiansen-Todd and Michelle Torres-Todd, $425,000
71 Steeplechase Ct. Unit 71: Robert T. Koch to Marisol Daveiga, $320,000
5 Taft Ave.: Carol A. and Gene P. Piermattei to Elizabeth Pena-Dehidalgo and Rafael H. Pena, $575,000
44 W. Clifton St.: West Clifton 44 RT and Marcia A. Rothauge to Blaise J. Cunningham, $450,000
5 W. Parish Ct., Unit 5: Angelina C. Couzelis and Karen M. Feides to Tracy Family 2014 IRT and Tammy Merritt, $370,000
217-219 Washington St.: OCP Realty LLC to Kings Of Lafayette LLC, $2,150,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.