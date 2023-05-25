GROVELAND
114 Main St.: Sec Of Veterans Affairs to Daniel Greene, $400,000
HAVERHILL
4 Alvanos Dr.: Nancy A. Elliott to Natalie E. Denn and Shane M. Pratt, $496,000
32 Haverhill St. Unit 32: Daniel C. Burrows and Erin R. Doherty to Timothy Chase, $470,000
82 Hilldale Ave.: Michael Rodriguez to Ramon A. Araujo-Rosario and Jenny M. Garcia, $700,000
6 John Ave. Unit 1: Flores Fire Consultants L to Paul E. Donofrio, $545,000
162 North Ave.: Patricia Barrett to Thomas and Vasilios Vakalfotis, $685,000
53 Old Amesbury Line Rd: Patricia N. Taylor to William A. Hunt and Kara K. Polsgrove, $560,000
66 Pecker St.: Kimball Lawrence St LLC to Imanol G. Gutierrez, $760,000
3 S Central St.: Fa Ghoush 3 & 5 S Ctrl St and Farid A. Ghoush to 3-7 South Ctrl Street LLC, $300,000
5 S Central St.: Fa Ghoush 3 & 5 S Ctrl St and Farid A. Ghoush to 3-7 South Ctrl Street LLC, $300,000
7 S Central St.: Fa Ghoush 7 S Ctrl St T and Farid A. Ghoush to 3-7 South Ctrl Street LLC, $300,000
9 S Chestnut St.: Fa Ghoush 9 S Ctrl St T and Farid A. Ghoush to 3-7 South Ctrl Street LLC, $300,000
30 Taylor St. Unit 30: Sarah M. Lemieux to Megan Little and Michelle Wright, $400,000
62 Washington St. Unit 7: Nichols Building 7 LLC to Thomas F. Guthrie, $266,800
161-163 Winter St.: Roman Catholic Archbishop to 161-163 Winter St. Rlty LL, $775,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.