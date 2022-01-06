Transfers ending Dec. 24, 2021:
GROVELAND
358 Center St.: Basken Virginia M. Est. and Christine A. Basken to Elizabeth and Emilio Dunn, $950,000
113 King St.: Mary Donelan-Fields and J. Craig Fields to Martha Lausier, $590,000
68-a Salem St.: 737 Salem Street RT and Mark A. Knight to Quick Svc Trns Corp, $650,000
737 Salem St.: 737 Salem Street RT and Mark A. Knight to Quick Svc Trns Corp, $650,000
HAVERHILL
27 5th Ave. Unit 1: Paul Partridge to Ernequis F. Dearaujo, $280,500
102 Cedar St.: James Hanides to Osmady Vasquez, $450,000
24 Coffin Ave.: 24 Coffin Avenue RT and Michael J. Vets to Mark J. and Theresa Kelleher, $550,000
42 E. Main St.: Corstal LLC to Roberto Carvalhais-Filho, $395,000
23 Fountain St.: Comm Collective LLC to Danny Grullon, $450,000
18 Franzone Dr. Unit 18: Christie Henderson to Veronica G. Feltz, $362,000
46 Garden St.: Michael A. Caso to Jennyfer Calderon and Keishla M. Nieves, $405,000
63 Greenough St. Unit 63: Sandra J. Warner to Patrick Kelley and Christina Paul, $400,000
44 Hunters Run Pl. Unit 44: Grasso FT and Carolyn T. Grasso to Danni Callahan, $314,900
48 Myrtle St.: Lambert Felix and Shenell Hippolyte to Artur Palushi and Leonard Viadasi, $450,000
28 North St.: Isabel and Ricardo Mendoza to Gilberto Aguilar-Ramos, $460,000
27-a Orchard St. Unit 27a: Dina and Matthew Vandeventer to Benjamin Colby-Sowerby, $412,500
1 Park Ave. Unit A: Gail P. and Louis M. Duquette to Michelle Weidler, $252,000
619 Primrose St. Unit 2: Magda and Miguel Barbosa to Angela and Natali Sanchez, $249,900
67 Russett Hill Road: Janice K. and Thomas J. Hammond to Rafael Munoz and Kayla Rosario-Munoz, $645,000
30 Sherman Ave.: Plourde FT and Jody A. Plourde to Abigayle Boisselle and Kyle Johnson, $420,000
19 Tiverton Ave.: Cynthia M. Birch to C&G Developers LLC, $300,000
89 Valley View Ave.: Coleen K. and Ian S. Oneal to Louis B. Alexanian and Karlyn E. Greene, $543,700
625 W. Lowell Ave. Unit 20: Camila C. Flach and Jesse J. Infante to Nirav Patel, $230,000
579 Washington St. Unit 579: Maria G. and Scott J. Yeaton to Mario and Tiffany Rojas, $350,000
64 Whittier Road: Matthew Opolski to Jessica and Joseph W. Stucker, $500,000
48 Woodland Park Dr. Unit 48: Ana M. Defelippis to Cesar D. Calderon-Gonzalez and Cesar A. Calderon-Martinez, $400,000
58 Woodmont Ave.: Daniel and Lauren Bonnell to Lauren Bonnell, $10,000
Transfers ending Dec. 31, 2021:
GROVELAND
137 King St.: Edward and Susan G. Harnden to Gregory W. Welch, $590,000
HAVERHILL
68 6th Ave.: Harry R. and Nancy R. Herbrand to Eva J. Barrientos and Genaro R. Francisco, $315,000
33 Altamont St.: R C&P A Kandrut IRT and Julie C. Barrett to Christian T. Dossantos, $350,000
30 Brandy Brow Road: Jae Rivas Inc to Preston and Valerie N. Carmichael, $425,000
501-503 Broadway: Haverhill Realty LLC to TT Essex RE Holdings LLC, $19,500,000
11 Denworth Bell Cir. Unit 11: Kelly A. Letellier to Brett W. and Heather S. Heidtke, $430,000
235 Essex St. Unit 8: FTG Realty LLC to 1117 Middlesex LLC, $1,500,000
235 Essex St. Unit 9: FTG Realty LLC to 1117 Middlesex LLC, $1,500,000
Eudora St. Lot 21: D&D RT and Richard P. Early to J. Bredford Brooks and Lioyd Jennings, $50,000
12 Greenhill Farm Road Unit 12: Associate Solutions LLC to Said Walid, $351,000
477 Hilldale Ave.: Azaduhi and Charles Loosian to Mia Investment Prop LLC, $435,000
6 Lamoille Ave.: Amy Brogna-Baione and Matthew Baione to Brian J. Smith, $455,000
310 Main St.: Monument Square Co LLC to Farrwood Lots Inc, $13,000,000
7 Myles Standish Dr. Unit 1: Kianoush Jebeli to Carol J. Reilly, $218,000
647 S Main St. Unit 647: Laurence Middleton to Kristen and Sean M. Jarvis, $310,000
2 Sterling Lane Unit 2: Alan Atkins to David M. and Phung M. Tu, $326,800
17 Towne Hill Road: Deirdre A. and Michael J. George to James Dawson and Diane Docekal-Dawson, $517,000
164 Webster St.: Carmen Gonzalez and Billy Monroy to Audy J. Cacoj-Herrera and Celso Estuardo-Jimenez, $630,000
