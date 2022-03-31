GROVELAND
16 Mill St.: Jason M. Normand to Thomas J. Ferullo and Jennifer R. Weiss, $472,000
HAVERHILL
5 Anna St., Unit 5: Luciano Rodrigues-Breder to Daniel and Rapeeporn R. Harayda, $370,000
200 Boxford Road: Seaport Homes LLC to David L. Mock and Garth R. Moran, $700,000
63 Commonwealth Ave.: Allan M. Fagundes to Rachel Sacks and Thomas Sheridan, $591,000
31 Country Hill Lane, Unit 31: Megan Monroe-Welch to Barbara Ziminski, $375,000
62-68 Emerson St.: Emerson Street Inv LLC to 53-53A Newbury Street LLC and 55-55A Newbury St. LLC, $1,918,000
104 Emerson St.: Gregory S. Dombrowski to 104 Emerson LLC, $510,000
262 Farrwood Dr., Unit 262: Dana F. Elliot to Erin F. Robbins, $280,000
131 High St.: Open Doors Inv. Group LLC to Milka J. Ramos, $665,000
11 Lamoille Ave.: Palmer Rose Est and Marianne Brown to Stephen Pallaria, $350,000
67 Merrimac Rd: Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Jonathan P. and Meagan C. Hickey, $632,500
39 Muriel Terr.: Ronald E. Hancock to Ralph Hancock, $14,000
20-22 New Hampshire Ave.: Villanova RT and Ana D. Couto to Clinton D. and Nicole J. Randall, $650,000
9 S. Prospect St.: Pinnacle Builders LLC to Glen Bowen and Kristina Latriz-Bowen, $752,000
Snow Road: Scotland Heights RT and George Charest to Robert Ferreira, $40,000
16-18 Victor St.: Sandra J. Jenkins to Belkis Amparo-Hernandez, $605,000
120 Warrenton Road: J John&Mary Alex NT and Sophia S. Lord to Matthew Obrien, $327,000
14-16 Washington St., Unit 6: Daniel Harayda to Diana and Than M. Nguyen, $220,000
185 Webster St.: Angel Herpin to Joseph Bonet, $315,000
85 Woodmont Ave.: Joanne and Nelson Burke to Colleen and Shawn M. Perry, $455,000
