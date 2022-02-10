GROVELAND
2 Esty Way: Brendan Bunthy-Pal to Meggan and Pedriant Pena, $829,000
HAVERHILL
241 Amesbury Road: Kevin Petrillo to Diane and Melissa Bellegarde, $535,000
70-72 Beach St.: John & Lynn Ferguson RET and John J. Ferguson to Angel R. Mustafa, $725,000
40 Bennington St., Unit 40: Patrick B. Edwards and Carolyn P. Flynn to Evelyn Atocha, $415,000
19 Boston St.: Charlie Alicea to Julio C. Adames and Angel L. Valentin, $372,000
44 Boxford Road, Unit 44: Levesque Stephen M. Est. and Kathleen J. Levesque to Deborah Lebl, $400,000
920 Broadway: Olympic Flame RT and John Benelas to Harry B. and Stacie Miller, $660,000
997 Broadway: Harry B. and Stacie Miller to Casimir Jeune and Zoveyda A. Morel, $620,000
96 Cogswell St.: Janice P. Clevesy and Antoinette Ronsivalli to Georgios Parissis and Kahlan Dawes-Hegan, $470,000
124 Essex St.: Langlois FT and David Langlois to Happy Penguin Prop LLC, $1,200,000
5 Fox Run Dr.: David P. Boucher and Carine Francois to Tyler A. Burns and Kellie A. Cave, $743,500
95 Front 9 Dr.: Front 9 Drive LLC to Carmen Benson, $680,000
19 Grandview Road: Lynne R. Keogh and Bernardo Difloures to Dennis J. and Dawn M. Rosmarinofski, $440,000
13 Jefferey Lane, Unit 13: Jacqueline R. and William F. Ross to Oleksii Nepomniashchyi and Oksana Kazakutsa, $355,000
493 Liberty St.: M. Dianne Bradley to Alan D. Dawson, $1,307,400
994 N. Broadway: Barbara J. Ziminski to Rogerio R. Bertolini, $600,000
32 Rockland St.: Alan A. and Simone Fronduto to Kevin Teixeira-Thielo and Sandra M. Thielo, $528,500
Salem St., Unit 8: Macdonald FT and Susan H. Macdonald to Bradford Unlimited Corp, $220,000
10 Van Buren St.: Michael J. Macdonald to Andrea M. and Jordan A. Butts, $448,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.