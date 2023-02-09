GROVELAND
10 Ashcroft Cir: Francis G. Joyal to J B. Brooks and Lioyd Jennings, $352,100
2 Graeme Way: Maritza L. and Matthew W. Macleod to Eric Blake and Kathleen Tang, $830,000
360 Main St: Jane A. Holden to Hillary Goodhue and Travis Scott, $540,000
HAVERHILL
35 9th Ave: Arielle M. Atwood to Casey Broughton and Peter Cushing, $615,750
18 Blaisdell St Unit 2: Ryan Mccarthy to Patrick J. Kennedy and Kaylynn J. Mele, $253,000
57-59 Charles St: Geanny and Yosmarlin Infante to Angely Bisono and Jorge E. Villar-Sosa, $500,000
2 Cross Rd Unit 10: Monica and Naman Soni to Kasey Smith, $470,000
65 Cross Rd Unit 65: Marie Munroe to Viviana M. Marzolla and Luis F. Navarro, $400,000
308 Hilldale Ave: Open Doors Inv. Group LLC to Claudia Castillo and Claudia Gutierrez, $640,000
439 Hilldale Ave: Gahagan Ramona Est and Roy F. Gelineau to Mistylee Piazza, $279,000
434 Kenoza Ave: Sanjeev Wadhwa to Brandon Rodriguez, $470,000
30 Lilac Ln Unit 38: Mandell Nt and Bonnie M. Shuer to Edward and Susan Zagorski, $390,000
39 Mercury Ter Unit 39: Mercury Terrace Rt and Quintin L. Tigs to Daequan Thompson-Rogers, $346,000
214 Morgan Dr Unit 214: Jeff Leblanc to Nicholas Ardagna, $305,000
22 Mount Vernon St Unit 2: Sherry Venezia to Katherine J. Ulcickas, $245,000
6 W Parish Ct Unit 6: Candice A. and Christian J. Pechilis to Randy D. Farnan, $370,000
